The deals include deep discounts on Paramount+, AMC+, and more.

Every year, we’re inundated with deals around Black Friday designed to get us to pony up some cash. Some of those deals are better than others, and this year, one of the very best deals is actually not on any physical merchandise. Instead, it’s the heavily discounted prices Amazon Prime Video is offering users who want to subscribe to additional streaming services through the platform.

Paramount+ with Showtime is currently 75% off for the first two months, bringing the subscription price down from $11.99/mo. to $2.99/mo. for those two months. With that subscription you can watch everything from Survivor to Top Gun: Maverick and plenty of other great films and TV shows in between.

Discovery+ and AMC+ are also 75% off for the first two months, meaning that each is only $1.25/mo. Those streaming services are undeniably a little more obscure, but offer their own selections of titles.

The deals don’t stop there: MGM+ is $1.75/mo., BritBox is $2.25/mo., Crunchyroll is $2/mo. and Starz is $2.75/mo.

These subscriptions are add-ons that are only available if you are already a subscriber to Amazon Prime, meaning that you fork over either $139/year or $14.99/mo. for the convenient shipping and for Prime Video. Prime Video is a great hub for plenty of streaming content, but there are several major streaming players that are absent from the service, including Max, Disney+, and Netflix. Still, if you’re looking for one of the smaller streaming services, and especially if you only want to subscribe for a couple of months, then these Prime Video deals might be calling your name.