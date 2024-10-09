 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Amazon Prime Video just delivered a big announcement on ‘Reacher’s future

The show has been one of the streaming service's biggest hits ever since its first season premiered.

By
Alan Ritchson in Reacher
Amazon Prime Video

The third season of Reacher is not set to premiere in 2025, but Amazon Prime Video has already provided another update on the show’s future. According to reporting in ColliderReacher has already been renewed for a fourth season. This news comes just days after Prime Video announced that they would also start production on a spin-off series focused on Maria Sten’s Neagley.

Reacher has remained one of Prime Video’s best-performing shows, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that the series is piling up additional seasons. Based on a series of best-selling novels that were already adapted into feature films, Reacher has proven to be the ideal format for these stories.

Recommended Videos

“Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement. “We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios.”

Related

Alan Ritchson, the show’s star, has already revealed that the show will be headed in a more “classical” direction for its third season. The season will adapt the novel Persauder, the seventh in the series, and will see Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant.

“We get to enjoy Reacher in a new world,” Ritchson told Collider. “It may not have anything to do with family, with his past; he’s just living that adventure out, and that’s kind of the direction that we’ve gone, and it seems to really be working.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The best shows on Amazon Prime to binge in October
An ultimate list of the best shows available to stream on Amazon Prime
Alan Ritchson in Reacher

Even if you've picked a streaming service, it can be impossible to narrow down what you're really looking for. If you've run out of the best Netflix movies and Netflix Original series to watch, you'll need to find somewhere else to turn. Fortunately, Netflix is far from the only game in town. Anyone who uses Amazon Prime to get packages delivered to them quickly also has access to a library of fairly impressive shows and movies.

If you're looking for your next series to binge, and you already have Amazon anyway, then we've got a list of the best shows on Amazon Prime well worth your time. We've broken down the best Amazon Prime shows to start with below, with entries that range from sprawling sci-fi to touching, grounded comedies.

Read more
The best shows and movies to watch on Apple TV+ in October
Apple TV+ has an impressive library that includes great movies and shows
Austin Butler in Masters of the Air.

When computer company Apple announced that it was getting into the streaming TV game, there were plenty of people who were skeptical about the company's ability to pull it off. Why would the tech giant, which is most known for the Macintosh and the iPhone, have any credibility in making television shows? It doesn't seem the two ideas would mesh in any meaningful way, but in the years since Apple TV Plus launched, the company has come up with some pretty impressive original shows, and it picked up a Best Picture Oscar on top of that.
What's even more impressive is that these Apple TV shows and movies run the gamut from comedy to drama, and are all set in wildly different and imaginative places. Apple may be best known for making great phones, but it turns out it knows how to tell pretty interesting stories, too. These Apple TV movies and shows are the cream of the crop and the best on this streaming service.
If you're looking for more great stuff to stream, you should also check out our lists of the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Disney+.

Masters of the Air (2024)

Read more
Sylvester Stallone offers an important update on the future of ‘Tulsa King’
The series has become one of the most reliable shows on Paramount+.
Sylvester Stallone in Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone won't be leaving Tulsa anytime soon. The star of Tulsa King, which is currently airing its second season on Paramount+, recently took to social media to announce that the show's second season would not be its last. In his post, Stallone thanked the show's cast, crew, and fans for making it one of the most successful projects in the streaming network's history.

"I am elated and so proud of our cast because our show has gone up 75% over last year which is unheard of, and Season 2 got 100% on ROTTEN TOMATOES!" he wrote. "Also it's the second most popular show in the WORLD across all streaming services! Thank you so much, and we are working on the third season at this moment."

Read more