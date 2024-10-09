The show has been one of the streaming service's biggest hits ever since its first season premiered.

The third season of Reacher is not set to premiere in 2025, but Amazon Prime Video has already provided another update on the show’s future. According to reporting in Collider, Reacher has already been renewed for a fourth season. This news comes just days after Prime Video announced that they would also start production on a spin-off series focused on Maria Sten’s Neagley.

Reacher has remained one of Prime Video’s best-performing shows, so it’s perhaps unsurprising that the series is piling up additional seasons. Based on a series of best-selling novels that were already adapted into feature films, Reacher has proven to be the ideal format for these stories.

“Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement. “We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios.”

Alan Ritchson, the show’s star, has already revealed that the show will be headed in a more “classical” direction for its third season. The season will adapt the novel Persauder, the seventh in the series, and will see Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant.

“We get to enjoy Reacher in a new world,” Ritchson told Collider. “It may not have anything to do with family, with his past; he’s just living that adventure out, and that’s kind of the direction that we’ve gone, and it seems to really be working.”