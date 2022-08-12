Fan Favorite Shows From Discovery+ Are Now Available for Sling TV Subscribers

The Sling TV package is one of the best budget streaming platforms on the market, offering users the opportunity to cut the cord on a budget. The downside of paying $10 to $30 a month less than other streaming television services is some fewer streaming options. But as the TV streaming service keeps growing its range of choices, however, there may be little difference between Sling TV and competitors like YouTube TV.

On August 8, Warner Bros. Discovery announced a deal with Sling TV and the accompanying Dish Network to host Discovery+ on its platform. Rolling out across devices, the premium content streaming service now features 70,000-plus episodes of almost endless lifestyle content, including original series and on-demand programming. (Dish Network programming will begin August 25.) Adding the definitive non-fiction real-life streaming channel to its service marks a huge addition to Sling’s more than 50 premium a la carte options.

Fan-favorite titles available now include Adrenaline Rush, Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, Conjuring Kesha, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, and Unprecedented.

“Providing our customers with the best entertainment experience has always been our number one priority at Dish and Sling,” Gary Schanman, Group President, Sling TV, said in a release. “The addition of Discovery+ on our platforms offers iconic and acclaimed content our customers love.”

Sling TV offers subscribers its spread of premium a la carte services in a customizable viewing experience — a single account login to easily manage services. This includes movie channel options like Showtime and Starz, and cultural offerings like BET+, The Country Network+, and Flix Latino. Now Discovery+ brings a big bump to other nonfiction offerings like Docurama and Curiosity Stream. These diverse selections are very much part of what Warner Bros. expects from its partners.

“With Discovery+, we are committed to making our world-class content accessible to all of our fans across all platforms, and this partnership with Sling and Dish allows us to deliver on that commitment,” Gabriel Sauerhoff, Warner Bros. Discovery senior vice president said.

The partnership also will allow Sling users to access Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Magnolia Network. Discovery Plus also offers stellar nonfiction content from A&E, The History Channel, and expansive nature and environmental programming.

Access to Sling’s Discovery+ streaming service is $4.99 per month, or ad-free for $6.99. New customers or Sling Free subscribers can check out the premium, a la carte service with a free seven-day trial. If you’ve been pondering whether or not you should cut the cord, this move just made that decision a whole lot easier.

