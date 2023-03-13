'Silo' trailer teases Apple TV+'s latest post-apocalyptic drama

 Skip to main content
Trailer for Apple TV+’s ‘Silo’ teases a dystopian thriller that looks amazing

Shawn Laib
By

With such a large variety of streaming options for TV viewers in 2023, each service needs to find its niche to ensure its success against the competition. Apple TV+ wasn’t always one of the first options fans looked to for new shows and movies, but that has certainly changed in the last few years. The main reason for this mostly has to do with Apple’s newfound dedication to the mystery/thriller/science fiction genres. In a word? Suspense. Between workplace thrillers like Severance and historical fiction such as Shantaram, there’s no shortage of options for people seeking something that will increase their blood pressure.

Apple announced their newest addition to this lineup of thrillers earlier this week with a press release for Silo. This dystopian fiction is based on novels by Hugh Howey that follow a group of survivors living under the planet in a silo. Nobody who lives underground knows details about the silo’s purpose, its inception, or whether there is a world to come back to above the ground. Elements of family drama and science fiction will be involved in the plot points of the series. (This show also follows AppleTV+’s Extrapolations, a show that takes a look at a future affected by climate change — clearly, AppleTV+ is trying to tell us something about the future.)

Apple released a first look at Silo in the form of a teaser trailer.

Silo — Official Teaser | Apple TV+

The trailer gives viewers an ominous vibe with narration in the background describing the odd sense of deception that living underground has given to the characters. Living in a silo has created an experience in which the residents don’t know anything about the world around them. It’s creepy, yet relatable for those of us who spent a good chunk of the past few years hunkered down in isolation.

Who stars in Silo?

Some of the biggest actors in the Apple TV series include Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Rashida Jones, and Tim Robbins. This eclectic mix of actors is sure to add a large variety of personalities to this unique show.

When does Silo premiere?

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer for the premiere of Silo. The sci-fi thriller is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 5, 2023. Fans can watch Apple TV+ shows on their Apple devices such as their Apple TV or on their computers with an Apple account.

