Apple TV’s ‘Extrapolations’ has an insane cast (and an insane trailer)

Everything you need to know about Apple TV's Extrapolations

Joe Allen
By

Over the course of its relatively short history as a series, Apple TV has already become one of the most well-regarded streaming services out there. Thanks to widely beloved shows like Ted Lasso and Severance, as well as critical favorites like Pachinko and Dickinson, Apple has managed to attract fairly major talents who want to be bold and innovative. That may explain, at least in part, why the insanely stacked cast of Extrapolations wanted to partner with Apple. While you may not have heard much about the anthology series, it seems set to be one of the most high-profile shows coming to Apple soon.

What is Extrapolations about?

Extrapolations — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

As you can see from the trailer, Extrapolations is an anthology series set in the near future, in a world where climate change has already become an embedded part of everyday lives. In eight separate stories, we see how people have come to deal with this new reality, and how it has changed the world. While the stories are distinct from one another, they are interwoven, and they take place over the span of 33 years, meaning that some are set farther in the future than others.

Over the course of these episodes, the show will explore the ways that family, faith, work, and every other part of daily live has been shaped by a planet that is changing faster than the people living on it.

Related

Wait, who’s in the cast?

Among the most startling things about Extrapolations is just how packed with A-list talent it is. Among the actors expected to show up in at least one episode of the show are Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, Tobey Maguire, Marion Cotillard, Diane Lane, Matthew Rhys, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, and Sienna Miller, among many others. It’s a show truly loaded with talent, and they were all likely attracted to how timely the material felt.

The show was created by Scott Z. Burns, who has worked on a number of high-profile movie scripts over the course of his career, including The Bourne UltimatumSide Effects, and The Report, which he also directed. He has never written for TV before but is certainly making a splash with his first series effort.

When does Extrapolations come out?

Extrapolations is set to premiere on March 17. The first three episodes will premiere on that day, and then subsequent episodes will drop once a week after that. The final episode is set to hit Apple TV on April 21.

How can you stream Extrapolations?

Like all of Apple TV’s shows, Extrapolations is available exclusively on Apple TV. The show’s combined release format means that viewers will have a chance to get hooked on the series before they start eagerly anticipating new episodes. It’s unclear for now how interconnected each episode will be, but given the pedigree of the show and the cast, it seems unlikely that any episode will be boring.

Watch Extrapolations

