Is Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ coming back after season 2?

The news comes following allegations against the show's creator Neil Gaiman.

By
After a first season that debuted all the way back in 2022, Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is coming back for a second season sometime in 2025. Variety is now reporting that that second season will be the show’s last.

The series, which is adapted from Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels of the same name, and adapts a rather surreal story about its titular character, who creates people’s dreams. Variety is also reporting that the show’s second season was always intended to be its last, even before it started filming.

The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022, when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season,” the show’s showrunner Allan Heinberg said in a statement to Variety. “We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics’ loyal readers as well as fans of our show.”

The news of the show’s cancellation comes just weeks after reporting emerged alleging that Gaiman was guilty of a variety of different forms of sexual misconduct. While Netflix claims that the show’s cancellation had nothing to do with that reporting, it makes sense that Netflix no longer wants to be associated with Gaiman. The show’s second season is still expected to air as originally planned, although no release date is available yet.

