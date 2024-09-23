 Skip to main content
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi will play the leads in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’

The movie is set to begin filming in the U.K. in early 2025

Saltburn may not have had the same kind of critical acclaim that Promising Young Woman received, but the director of both movies, Emerald Fennell, has attracted a pair of high-profile leads for her next project, according to reporting in Variety. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have been cast to play Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff in Fennell’s Wuthering Heights.

Fennell is set to write and direct the project, which is being produced by LuckyChap. This is the third collaboration between LuckyChap and Fennell.

This is far from the first time that Wuthering Heights has been adapted to the big screen. The book was adapted in 1939, starring Merle Oberon and Laurence Olivier, and that adaptation was nominated for eight Academy Awards. No subsequent adaptation has earned the same level of awards success, but Fennell’s projects are usually positioned for awards consideration.

The film is set to begin shooting in the U.K. in 2025, but it’s unclear when it might hit theaters. Robbie and Elorid are currently two of the most sought after names in Hollywood. Robbie is coming off of Barbie, which she was instrumental in bringing to life and went on to gross more than $1 billion. Elordi, meanwhile, is slated to star in a series of high-profile projects, including this one. Elordi teamed up with Fennell on Saltburn, taking on one of the central roles in that film.

Given the nature of the source material, there will be plenty of attention on this project whether it’s ultimately a success or not. Fennell has a mixed track record, so only time will tell.

