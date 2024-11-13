 Skip to main content
Lady Gaga will be a part of the second season of a major Netflix hit

The series is one of the biggest hits in the history of Netflix.

Lady Gaga’s acting career has been pretty impressive to date, and she’s about to add another credit to her resume. Variety is reporting that the pop star will be featured in the second season of Wednesday. The role is not expected to be major, but the exact details of it are being kept under wraps. The second season is currently filming in Ireland. Sources say that the show’s producers tried to recruit Gaga for a more significant role, but that didn’t ultimately work out.

Gaga’s acting career started almost a decade ago with roles in multiple series American Horror Story and eventually went on to roles in A Star Is BornHouse of Gucci, and most recently, Joker: Folie a Deux.

Wednesday, meanwhile, was a major phenomenon when the show’s first season hit Netflix. It stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, and she will return to the role for season 2. Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo have all been upgraded to series regulars for the new season, which also stars Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Victor Dorobantu, Moosa Mostafa, and Georgie Farmer.

The series has also added Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor in new roles. The exact release date for the new season has not been announced yet, but given that it’s currently filming, it could come sometime next fall. Netflix will likely time the release to coincide with the Halloween season. Whenever it comes back, though, fans will have their eye out for one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

