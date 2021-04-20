Is UFC Fight Night Free or a PPV Event?

The 2021 UFC season is well underway and we’ve already had a handful of exciting pay-per-view events featuring several high-stakes championship bouts and some surprising upsets. And while those UFC PPV cards will always draw the biggest crowds (and the most money), no MMA fan should overlook UFC Fight Night. These weekly matchups showcase the league’s lesser-known and up-and-coming talent, and if you want to tune in to catch all the action live, then you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship generally holds fights every Saturday with one, sometimes two, big pay-per-view events each month. This is where you’ll usually see the big championship bouts. Most UFC pay-per-views feature at least one of these title contests on the main card, but it’s not rare to see two or even three belts up for grabs. That main card is the pay-per-view portion of these events, and you have to pay a separate charge to watch these headliners. The preliminary and early preliminary cards take place before the main event and are usually available on ESPN+ without you having to pay. The price of a UFC pay-per-view package is currently $70.

The weekly UFC Fight Night events, however, are free to watch so long as you have ESPN+. This streaming app is the go-to online platform for all things related to the UFC, from live fights to interviews, press conferences, shows like Dana White’s Contender Series, and more. ESPN+ is also the only outlet for watching UFC pay-per-view events, and it’s what you need if you want to watch UFC Fight Night live streams on Saturdays. It is also host to a ton of other sports content, though, from soccer to boxing and much more, so you definitely get your money’s worth.

All this means that if you want to live stream UFC fights, from pay-per-view bouts to weekly free-to-watch Fight Nights, you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. Ahead of pay-per-view events, however, new subscribers can take advantage of this one-time bundle that includes a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the upcoming PPV package for $90, which comes to a nice $40 discount off their separate purchase prices. With UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 coming up, now’s a great time to grab that deal and save some cash if you haven’t already.

