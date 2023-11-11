Is there a free UFC 295 live stream? How to watch Procházka vs. Pereira

Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira is happening tonight. While we won’t get the initially promised championship bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic due to an injury, the elevated Procházka vs. Pereira is still exciting. Procházka (29-3-1) and Pereira (8-2) will duke it out for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship title. There are four other fights on the undercard, including an interim title bout. Procházka vs. Pereira starts at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 11. Keep reading as we break down how to watch UFC — including the UFC 295 live stream — from anywhere in the world.

Is there a free UFC 295 live stream anywhere?

There is no free UFC 295 live stream in the U.S., but some countries get access to it through basic cable subscriptions. As you’ll see below, UFC 295 is streaming on TNT Sports in the U.K. Since the fight starts at 4:00 a.m. in London, UFC probably figured no one would pay the premium U.S. prices for the event. If you’re looking for a free UFC 295 stream in the U.S., you’re out of luck.

How to watch the UFC 295 live stream in the US

UFC 295 will be live streamed as an ESPN+ PPV. The PPV itself costs $80, and you’ll also need an ESPN+ subscription. There are a few options for that, such as the basic $11 per month subscription or the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu and Disney+, for $15 per month. You also have the option of purchasing the PPV and a year of ESPN+ for $135, effectively bringing the annual ESPN+ price down from $100 to $55. ESPN hosts a lot of UFC and boxing streams, both PPV and standard, so you will definitely use your ESPN+ subscription for another combat sports event before a year is up.

How to watch the UFC 295 live stream in the UK

UFC 295 will be streamed on TNT Sports, formally BT Sport 1. Since the main event is expected to start at 4:00 a.m., this bout is not going to be a PPV. Consider it a reward for staying up so late. A TNT Sports plan is not completely free, though. You can get TNT Sports as part of the Discovery+ bundle in the U.K., which is currently £30 per month.

How to watch the UFC 295 live stream in Australia

If you’re in Australia, you can watch UFC 295 on Kayo Sports, the streaming site. Unfortunately it is also a PPV, and it will cost you $60. Fortunately you don’t need a Kayo Sports subscription to watch it. If this is the only event you think you’ll watch on Kayo, you can just buy this single PPV then move on.

How to watch the UFC 295 live stream from anywhere

If you’re somewhere in the world that doesn’t have access to UFC 295, or you’re currently abroad and want to use the sports streaming service you’re already subscribed to, you’ll have to use a VPN. Thankfully this process is easy, effective and currently cheap. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming, and it’s currently on sale for just under $4 per month when you buy a two-year plan.

