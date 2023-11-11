 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Is there a free UFC 295 live stream? How to watch Procházka vs. Pereira

Noah McGraw
By
UFC 295 promotional poster showing Prochazka and Pereira.
UFC

Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira is happening tonight. While we won’t get the initially promised championship bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic due to an injury, the elevated Procházka vs. Pereira is still exciting. Procházka (29-3-1) and Pereira (8-2) will duke it out for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship title. There are four other fights on the undercard, including an interim title bout. Procházka vs. Pereira starts at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 11. Keep reading as we break down how to watch UFC — including the UFC 295 live stream — from anywhere in the world.

Is there a free UFC 295 live stream anywhere?

There is no free UFC 295 live stream in the U.S., but some countries get access to it through basic cable subscriptions. As you’ll see below, UFC 295 is streaming on TNT Sports in the U.K. Since the fight starts at 4:00 a.m. in London, UFC probably figured no one would pay the premium U.S. prices for the event. If you’re looking for a free UFC 295 stream in the U.S., you’re out of luck.

Recommended Videos

How to watch the UFC 295 live stream in the US

UFC 295 will be live streamed as an ESPN+ PPV. The PPV itself costs $80, and you’ll also need an ESPN+ subscription. There are a few options for that, such as the basic $11 per month subscription or the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu and Disney+, for $15 per month. You also have the option of purchasing the PPV and a year of ESPN+ for $135, effectively bringing the annual ESPN+ price down from $100 to $55. ESPN hosts a lot of UFC and boxing streams, both PPV and standard, so you will definitely use your ESPN+ subscription for another combat sports event before a year is up.

Related

How to watch the UFC 295 live stream in the UK

UFC 295 will be streamed on TNT Sports, formally BT Sport 1. Since the main event is expected to start at 4:00 a.m., this bout is not going to be a PPV. Consider it a reward for staying up so late. A TNT Sports plan is not completely free, though. You can get TNT Sports as part of the Discovery+ bundle in the U.K., which is currently £30 per month.

How to watch the UFC 295 live stream in Australia

If you’re in Australia, you can watch UFC 295 on Kayo Sports, the streaming site. Unfortunately it is also a PPV, and it will cost you $60. Fortunately you don’t need a Kayo Sports subscription to watch it. If this is the only event you think you’ll watch on Kayo, you can just buy this single PPV then move on.

How to watch the UFC 295 live stream from anywhere

If you’re somewhere in the world that doesn’t have access to UFC 295, or you’re currently abroad and want to use the sports streaming service you’re already subscribed to, you’ll have to use a VPN. Thankfully this process is easy, effective and currently cheap. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming, and it’s currently on sale for just under $4 per month when you buy a two-year plan.

Editors' Recommendations

Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor. When he's not writing about lifestyle and tech products, he's riding (or fixing)…
Holyfield vs. Belfort Live Stream: Watch the Fight Live
Evander Holyfield and VItor Belfort in a poster for their boxing match.

Boxing and MMA fans around the world, it's finally time for the face-off between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, so you should be ready with your link to the Holyfield vs. Belfort live stream. The match-up is expected to be an exciting one up close, but if you don't have tickets to the fight, you'll still enjoy it if you watch Holyfield vs. Belfort online. There will be a lot of fake links that will be appearing in the run-up to the main event, so you need to make sure that Holyfield vs. Belfort live stream link is a legitimate one.

How to Watch Holyfield vs. Belfort Live Stream
If you want to watch Holyfield vs. Belfort but you're nowhere near Florida, you're going to have to purchase the streaming package from Fite TV. The price is $50, but it also includes unlimited replays of the event until Dec. 11. This means that after the dust has settled, you have three months to rewatch the fights, which is a great deal as intense action is expected from the Holyfield vs. Belfort live stream.

Read more
How To Watch Starz for Free: Can You Sign Up Without Paying a Dime?
everything you need to know before watch power book iii raising kanan

Searching for a Starz free trial? The Starz free trial promotion may be over but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on a great deal if you're keen to sign up to the service. Follow this short guide and you can be streaming some of the latest blockbuster movies and the best TV shows in no more than a couple of minutes and while only paying $3 per month for 3 months usage of the service.

Signing up for the Starz trial couldn't be easier. It's as simple as heading over to the website -- or clicking the button below -- and following the on-screen instructions to set up an account. All you need to do is enter some credit card information and you're good to go. The new promotion runs through October 5 but you won't want to miss out on what's already there.

Read more
Here’s How To Get a Free Week of Hulu+ Live TV Right Now

If you're keen to expand your viewing horizons, it's possible to watch Hulu+ Live TV entirely for free for a week right now. All you need to do is sign up and the first seven days are entirely free. Alternatively, you can also sign up to a one-month free trial of either regular Hulu or Hulu with no ads. With so much flexibility out there, it's a no-brainer of a deal to sign up for if you love watching all the latest shows and movies. Read on while we take you through what's involved.

Seriously, not much effort is required in signing up to a free trial of Hulu+ Live TV. All you need to do is hand over your details and you get seven days entirely for free. Just remember to cancel it before the seven days are up if you don't want to pay the full price.

Read more