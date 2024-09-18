 Skip to main content
The first season of ‘American Love Story’ will focus on a famously tragic couple

The series is part of Ryan Murphy's ever-expanding empire.

Ryan Murphy cannot and will not be stopped. His various American Story franchises continue to go strong, and now, he’s getting set to launch another new one at FX. According to reporting at VarietyAmerican Love Story is set to be the next series in the franchise, and its first season will focus on the love story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. The series will join American Horror StoryAmerican Crime Story and American Sports Story as part of the broader franchise.

Brad Simpson, one of the show’s executive producers, said that the team was excited about the scripts for the new project.

“We have great scripts on that,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out when it’ll land. It is a story that really resonates right now. It’s amazing. A lot of younger women are looking to her as sort of a representational icon of a certain period of time that’s really fascinating, and hopefully, we’ll be able to bring that to the screen soon.”

John F. Kennedy Jr. was the son of President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. He became a prominent figure during his adult life, and published his own magazine. Carolyn Bessette was a fashion publicist, and the two of them met in the early 1990s at a Calvin Klein event. They married in 1996, but tragically died in 1999 in a plane crash that also killed Carolyn’s sister, Lisa Bessette.

No news has been made as to who has been cast in the principal roles in the project, and it’s unclear when the show might actually premiere.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
