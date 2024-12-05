 Skip to main content
A classic NBC sitcom is getting a reboot at ABC

The original show followed a group of young doctors as they learned the ropes in a hospital.

The cast of Scrubs.
NBC

The mid-2000s was a golden age for sitcoms, especially on NBC. Recent reporting from Variety suggests that one of those shows is making a return. Bill Lawrence, who created Scrubs, is currently working on a reboot of the series. Lawrence went on to co-create series like Ted Lasso and Shrinking, and now, he’s back at ABC working on a reboot.

The show originally aired on NBC before moving over to ABC for its final seasons. Lawrence is under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV, but the company carved out space for him to work on the reboot. He would not serve as the showrunner if the show proceeded to a series, and no other deals or cast members are currently in place.

Scrubs ran for almost a decade and was set at Sacred Heart Hospital. The single-camera comedy followed a group of young doctors as they learned the ropes at the hospital and rose up the ranks, getting into plenty of wacky hijinks along the way. The show starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, and Neil Flynn.

The series was hugely successful when it originally aired, and has maintained its popularity in the years since it went off the air. Braff and Faison are still dining out on their connection from the show, hosting a podcast together and starring in commercials that associate them with their characters. It’s unclear whether any members of the original cast would return for this reboot. The final season attempted to do a similar sort of soft reboot but was seen as a failure at the time.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
