If You’re Just a Grown-Up Kid then You’ll Love these Prime Day Deals on Toys and Games

Prime Day is the time to find sales on everything from must-have tech to outdoor gear and kitchen appliances. Between Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16, Amazon is offering discounts on all the things that you need for your home or office.

But we’re tired of being serious. We just want to have some fun.

If you’re a kid at heart, then you deserve to treat yourself to a fun game or toy and call it self-love. We’ve rounded up the best deals on cool stuff that your inner child will thank you for and your adult brain won’t get too upset over — they’re on sale, after all!

Best Prime Day Deals on Toys for Kids at Heart

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Your Game of Choice Save up to $45 Expires soon Don't have a Nintendo Switch? What are you waiting for? Get the console with your choice of game for a discount. This is technically through Walmart ... so don't tell Amazon. Buy at Walmart

What to Know About Prime Day 2019

Do You Need to Be an Amazon Prime Member?

Well, yeah, that’s why they call it Prime Day. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to score the goods we’ve outlined above.

Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial. If you enjoy your trial of free two-day shipping on certain items and access to streamable content like shows and movies, a Prime membership will only set you back $119 a year (or $13 a month). The whole point of Prime Day, after all, is to introduce non-members to the convenience of the service.

Tips for Finding the Best Prime Day Deals

If you’re interested in more style sales, bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it with the best Prime Day deals. We’ll only highlight the top brands or steepest discounts.

If you’re unsure about a product, by the way, we recommend that you do a quick Google search to compare prices and find reviews. Amazon users typically provide honest feedback in the comments. You can use the built-in search feature to hone in only on items that have a four-to-five-star rating.

For even more deals, check out the best savings on outdoor gear, kitchen gear and appliances, men’s style essentials and grooming goods, and pillows, sheets, and mattresses. Our tech-centric brother site, Digital Trends, also has a roundup of hottest Prime Day deals overall — that’s where you can find more info on Amazon devices, TVs, games, and more.

