Do you ever feel like you’ve run out of the best Netflix movies to watch? It’s entirely possible, and I completely share that sentiment. While there are a seemingly endless number of movies on the streaming service, I find myself struggling to find enough worth watching every weekend. Some might say that that means I stream too many movies, but I say it means Netflix needs to keep up.

Luckily, each month brings a number of new movies to the streaming platform. I’ve taken the liberty of looking ahead for you and finding the 5 best movies coming to Netflix on Saturday, August 1.

This movie was so memorable to me that I actually decided to name my fish Falcor very recently. Coming to Netflix on August 1, The Neverending Story is a classic children’s movie about a troubled boy who dives into a fantasy world through a book. If you haven’t already seen it, watch it. You can also check out our favorite sci-fi movies on Netflix for more adult options.

Director: Brian Helgeland

Main Cast: Noah Hathaway, Barret Oliver, Tami Stronach

Runtime: 102 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Coming to Netflix on August 1, A Knight’s Tale is a feel-good film about a man determined to become a tournament champion. William Thatcher (Heath Ledger) is a peasant squire who has to fill in for his knight after he dies. After tasting victory, he and his friends hatch a plan to create a fake royal persona and compete in knight’s tournaments across the land.

Director: Wolfgang Petersen

Main Cast: Heath Ledger, Mark Addy, Paul Bettany, Alan Tudyk

Runtime: 132 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.9

After a rough breakup, Joel Barish (Jim Carrey) is absolutely heartbroken to find out his ex-girlfriend Clementine had undergone a process to erase him from her memory. He decides to erase her memory from his mind as well but realizes he still loves her as he watches the memories fade away. This movie will be available on Netflix on August 1.

Director: Michel Gondry

Main Cast: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Elijah Wood

Runtime: 108 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Hardcore Henry is one of the most intense and unique action movies I’ve ever experience. The plot is fairly straightforward, Henry is resurrected with no memory and he must save his wife from a telekinetic warlord. The movie is shot entirely in the first person, however. Meaning you get to see from the viewpoint of Henry throughout the film. This action flick will arrive on Netflix on August 1.

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Main Cast: Sharlto Copley, Tim Roth, Haley Bennett

Runtime: 96 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Jurassic Park is a classic, there’s no denying it. And while we’re only highlighting the first movie here, Netflix will actually have the first three Jurassic Park films available to stream starting on August 1. So we recommend having yourself a bit of dinosaur binge at some point during this month if you’re up for it.

Director: Stephen Spielberg

Main Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum

Runtime: 127 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.7

