Greta Gerwig has a lot more under her belt than just Barbie

Summer vacation is coming. You may have selected the destination of your dreams and evaluated flight costs. Hold off before booking it — and not because you may score a better deal closer to your scheduled take-off (it’s often the opposite). You’ll want to ensure you have one of the best credit cards for travel. These cards boast generous travel rewards, helping you earn cash back you can pour into souvenirs and nights on the town. Some offer other bonuses, like insurance, exclusive access to lounges way more than the standard airport gate, special hotel perks, and waived foreign transaction fees.

Road tripping? Some also offer perks for dining out and transit expenses such as tolls and parking.