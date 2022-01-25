The Hangover is not the most logical jumping-off point for Cooper’s entire career, but that’s exactly what it was. Cooper is not the singular star of The Hangover, and he’s not even really the funny man. Instead, his role is to be exasperated and cool, and he pulls it off to perfection. The sequels were increasingly tiresome, in part because Cooper seemed to have evolved past the franchise by the time it was over, but the first movie was truly groundbreaking, often due to just how raunchy it was willing to be. Cooper has gone on to much more dramatic work since, but The Hangover is when many people first began to understand who he was. Read less