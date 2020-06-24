When it comes to ’80s movies, there’s always a level of unbridled epic-ness that you just don’t see in modern film. Action movies from the 1980s are filled with innovative new ideas, big hair, and tastefully placed laser sounds that leave you feeling satisfied.

As a kid, these were the kinds of movies that filled my summers. Watching over-the-top fights, car chases, and betrayals was the best thing to do inside on a hot day. So now that it’s officially summer, here are some of the best ’80s action movies to stream online in 2020.

This dystopian thriller is one of the most iconic action movies on Amazon Prime right now. The story is set in a future where crime is out of control and Manhattan has become a maximum-security prison just to deal with all of the criminals. In an attempt to escape, convicts bring down the president’s plane over the island to use as a bargaining chip. In this difficult situation, only a one-eyed warrior named Snake (Kurt Russell) is capable of saving the president from this predicament.

Director: John Carpenter

Main Cast: Kurt Russell, Lee Van Cleef, Ernest Borgnine

Runtime: 99 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.2

The Indiana Jones franchise is great as a whole, but the original film still holds up as the best movies on Netflix. The story follows archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) after he’s hired by the U.S. government. Jones must track down the legendary Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler and the Nazi’s are able to seize its awesome power.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Main Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman

Runtime: 115 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Dalton (Patrick Swayze) is an expert martial artist who just so happens to be the best professional bouncer you’ll find. When he’s hired to help clean up a bar called The Double Deuce, he quickly finds out he’s in for more than he bargained for. After a few brush-ups with a villainous entrepreneur, Dalton has to choose to fight a war or walk away from the town.

Director: Rowdy Herrington

Main Cast: Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch, Sam Elliott

Runtime: 114 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Arguably one of the best anime movies of all time, Akira is a crazy sci-fi adventure with beautiful animation. The story begins in Neo-Tokyo 31 years after being destroyed during World War 3. Though the city has become a thriving metropolis, a secret military project has transformed a biker gang member into a rampaging psychic psychopath that threatens to destroy Neo-Tokyo once more. Unless two teenagers and a group of psychics can stop him, of course. If you’re looking for more like this, we’ve also found the best anime on Hulu and anime series on Netflix.

Director: Katsuhiro Ôtomo

Main Cast: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama

Runtime: 125 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0

If you’re someone who loves old Bruce Lee movies and need a similar fighting fix, Bloodsport may just be what you’re looking for. Army Captain Frank Dux goes completely AWOL and travels to Hong Kong to become the champion of a secret martial arts contest. The fights are brutal and there’s no guarantee of survival within any of these fights. As Jean-Claude Van Dammes breakout role, this movie is a great way to dig into the action star’s roots.

Director: Newt Arnold

Main Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb, Leah Avres

Runtime: 92 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8

The Terminator is one of the most successful action movies to come out of the ’80s, and it’s not hard to see why. With a war raging between humans and machines of the future, an indestructible cyborg killing machine (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is sent to the past to kill a young woman who’s unborn child holds the key to humanity’s future.

Director: James Cameron

Main Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn

Runtime: 107 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Whenever I think about movies from the 1980s, Big Trouble in Little China is usually the first thing that comes to mind. The plot follows a truck driver named Jack Burton (Kurt Russell) as he arrives in Chinatown, San Fransisco to meet his friend Wang Chi. Long story short, a Wang Chi’s fiancée gets kidnapped by a Chinese street gang and the duo ends up facing the supernatural up close and personal. All in all, it’s a ridiculous movie the whole way through and you won’t regret choosing to watch it in all its glory.

Director: John Carpenter

Main Cast: Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall, Dennis Dun

Runtime: 99 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3

The Evil Dead is one of those classic horror films that has helped shape the entire genre. The story follows 5 college students heading out to a peaceful and remote cabin for a little rest and relaxation. But when an audio tape is discovered, an evil power gets released and begins to take them out one by one.

Director: Sam Raimi

Main Cast: Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard Demanincor

Runtime: 85 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5

