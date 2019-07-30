Culture

These Treehouses Will Restore Your Sense of Childlike Wonder

Chelsea Batten
By
bambau bert treehouse studio precht x baumbau treehouses 4
Bert by Precht

When you’re a child, there’s magic in finding spaces that enclose the big world in a size small enough for you to take it in. Climbing a tree, exploring a cave, peering up through a skylight or out through a porthole window, you can view your surroundings on your own terms. This feeling of security fosters freedom of imagination, allowing you to connect with the world outside and see it as a friendly place.

The Bert treehouses from Austria’s Studio Precht bring that childlike delight and wonder to life, but with grown-up design panache. Designed for eco-building startup Baumbau, the squat cylindrical shape and round, extruded windows call to mind children’s building toys, like Legos or Lincoln Logs, offering an implicit invitation to experience architecture and nature through the eyes of children.

The reference gets even stronger when you see the twelve modular pieces available for combination into a customized Bert treehouse, tailor-made as an off-grid forest retreat. The round, pale wood pieces with their geometric connections look like something straight out of the Waldorf School. Bert treehouses are designed so that the house can grow and evolve throughout its lifespan, much as a child or a tree in the forest would do. The pieces come together to form a stacked circular tower covered with leaf-like shingles. In contrast to the light wood frame, the interiors have a cozy, den-like atmosphere, thanks to the curved walls, low ceilings, and sunshine flooding in from windows that frame views in the manner of an oversized submarine periscope. It’s an entirely unexpected combination of minimalist modern design and blanket-fort whimsy that is thoroughly charming.

The prototype envisions the house sitting on a circular base, elevated so that the ground floor is accessible by a stairway, with a water treatment system and composting toilet; the next floor up has a kitchenette, some seating, and a bed. The uppermost level features a rooftop garden, a balcony, and solar panels. While the prototype shows just a few of the modular cells lifted to the treeline level, it’s possible to stack and connect more spaces over and around the base just like the limbs of a tree branching out from the trunk.

1 of 3
bambau bert treehouse studio precht x baumbau treehouses 13
Bert by Precht
bambau bert treehouse studio precht x baumbau treehouses 14
Bert by Precht
bambau bert treehouse studio precht x baumbau treehouses 15
Bert by Precht

While Bert was first conceived as a treehouse, the design can also be rendered in steel, and allows for much larger configurations that would suit an urban townhouse, a multi-family dwelling, an office building, or even a hotel. (Dear Universe, pleeease let us be on the media invite list for the Bert hotel grand opening.)

With cabin design so very much in vogue these days, Studio Precht was intent on creating a forest dwelling unlike any other. Chris Precht, Bert’s co-designer, said that the whole project started with him imagining how a child would draw a treehouse. “We wanted to create a rather unique character than a conventional building,” he said. “A quirky looking character that becomes part of the wildlife of a forest. I think this quirkiness can create feelings and emotions. And maybe these are attributes in architecture that are missing these days.”

The smallest Bert structures start at about $136,000 and can be expanded with additional modules. The first structures are expected to debut in the spring of 2020. Get on the list by signing up at Baumbau’s website.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

For Sale: One Deserted, 80-Acre Irish Island Complete with Iron Age Ruins
Up Next

Book a Last-Minute Summer Camping Trip Just About Anywhere With Pitchup
creek house faulkner architects faulner by joe fletcher 4
Culture

Built Around Boulders, Creek House Blends Japanese and Brutalist Elements

Concrete walls stand between stone boulders and towering trees to give Creek House a zen-filled vibe.
Posted By Kelsey Machado
Virgin Voyages Wynwood Brewing
Food & Drink

Virgin Voyages Sea-ks Name For New Cruise-Ship-Exclusive Beer

Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages announced a new beer and are now asking fans to name it before the cruise ship, Scarlet Lady, hits the high seas.
Posted By Pat Evans
best mens skeleton watches
Fashion & Style

The Best Men’s Skeleton Watches — No Bones About It

Skeleton watches offer a mechanical timepiece that will have friends and foes alike asking for the time just to grab a glimpse of your exposed gears.
Posted By Ben Hitch
mount-huashan-china
Outdoors

8 of the Most Dangerous Hikes in the World

You'll need a healthy dose of fear and a desire to push your self to the edge — just not over it.
Posted By Clay Abney
best nerf guns for adults rival nemesis gun featured image
Culture

If You’re Just a Grown-Up Kid then You’ll Love these Prime Day Deals on Toys and Games

We've found some great discounts on cool stuff that your inner child will thank you for and your adult brain won't get too upset over -- they're on sale, after all!
Posted By Nicole Raney
prime day deals on tools
Culture

Stock Your Garage with the Best Prime Day Deals on Tools, Automotive Accessories, and More

We've already splurged on an Instant Pot and a new tent, but with all these savings, we've got our eyes on a few other things -- we're talking massive sales from brand names like Craftsman, Dewalt, and more.
Posted By Nicole Raney
netflix
Culture

8 Best Movies to Watch this Summer for a Day Out of the Sun

They’ll make you laugh and cry, but one thing they won’t make you do is sweat.
Posted By Cody Gohl
Plants
Culture

6 Ways to Cool Down Your Home Without Air Conditioning

No AC this summer? No Problem.
Posted By Cody Gohl
Fender Vintera 60s Jazzmaster
Culture

The New Fender Vintera Series Harkens Back to the Beginnings of Rock and Roll

It's time to rock out with your decade-appropriate guitar out.
Posted By Chelsea Batten
method man redman
Culture

How to Score Discounted Tickets to the Best After-Party in NYC this Weekend

If you're a record collector in New York City, then we've got your weekend plans set. On Saturday, July 27, Discogs -- one of the top names in the vinyl-selling business -- is hosting a sweet festival in Times Square.
Posted By Nicole Raney
Coyuchi Organic Jersey Minimalist Set Post
Culture

The Best Sheets for Your Bed, from Cotton to Hemp to Linen

You spend a third of your life sleeping. Why shouldn't it be on the best sheets money can buy?
Posted By The Manual
ikea ravaror modular furniture ra varor collection press image
Culture

You’ll Never Have to Pivot a Sofa Again Thanks to Ikea’s Newest Collection

The Råvaror line includes 20 different pieces that'll fit practically anywhere.
Posted By Kelsey Machado
on the rocks luxury living futures from nature david tajchman topological house exterior
Culture

Is It a Home of the Future or a Nod to the Past? On the Rocks is Both

A blending of multiple unique elements, this luxury home is comfortably futuristic. The brainchild of Paris-based architect David Tajchman, On the Rocks offers a perch high above the ocean.
Posted By Kelsey Machado
Casa R Tu Croquis
Culture

This A-Frame-Inspired Cabin Offers Shelter from the Harsh Patagonian Elements

This sturdy little prefab was built to stand up to all the Andes Mountains can dish out.
Posted By Kelsey Machado