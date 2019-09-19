LEGO Cuusoo Ghostbusters Ecto-1

Dibs on playing Dr. Peter Venkman! LEGO released the Ghostbuster Ecto-1 to commemorate 30 years of ghost-busting and modeled this set off the iconic car from the ’80s movie. In LEGO fashion, the company loaded it up with paranormal detection equipment like proton packs and a removable roof and tracking computer. The instruction packet also includes secret, behind-the-scenes details about the OG film. At 508 pieces, you’ll be able to watch and quote the movie while constructing the Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance limo.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle

Let your Muggle flag fly and dive into this LEGO replica of Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Castle, which is highly detailed at 6,020 pieces. No magic wand will help you put together the towers, turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, Whomping Willow, or Hagrid’s hut. Yes, there’s a Great Hall with buildable stained glass windows, moving staircases, a Potions classroom with racks of ingredients, a Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom — honestly, it seems like nearly every single room from the books is in this massive LEGO set, plus 27 micro-figures, buildable boats, etc. You literally have to download a PDF for the building instructions, which would have Dementor-ed the life out of our 12-year-old selves. We’re braver now.

LEGO Architecture Trevi Fountain

Classical music-listening adults can still enjoy LEGO. Case in point: a detailed brick model of the Trevi Fountain. The real Fontana di Trevi in Rome took 30 years to build and was completed by the original builder’s friend 11 years after his death. But at only 731 pieces, you can call your Trevi done before happy hour. That includes the facade of the Palazzo Poli; the statues of Ocean, Abundance, and Health; plus translucent blue water-effect bricks.

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean Silent Mary Ship

Venture online and outrun all the scallywags to get this Pirates of the Caribbean Silent Mary 1) because pirates are cool and 2) because of all the rum you can drink figuring out where 2,294 parts go. Highly detailed with an opening skeleton hull, movable rudder, collapsible masts, rowboats, and a mess of weaponry — you need rum to even attempt. Trust us.

LEGO Technic 4X4 Crawler

The majority of our adult LEGO favorites belong to the LEGO Technic category, which is basically the brands equivalent to a cool car manufacturer. This burly 4X4 Crawler is made of 1,327 pieces that, once assembled, can be taken outside to romp over sand dunes and rocks thanks to the high-performance suspension and operating remote controller. Of course, the doors open and there’s four-wheel drive.

LEGO Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Now we’re cooking with gas. Despite the mini-supercar size of the LEGO Porsche 911 GT3 RS, it takes 2,704 individual pieces to assemble — but that makes sense when you’re dealing with German sports car legend. Inside the box, you’ll find a special collector’s book chronicling the history of Porsche GT cars and the history of LEGO Technic. What’s really cool is that assembling the LEGO model gives a glimpse into the unique sequence of the real vehicle’s assembly. Bold orange bodywork houses an accessible cockpit with a detailed dashboard, working gearbox, and gearshift paddles. Open the rear lid for a detailed flat 6 engine and moving pistons. Completing this LEGO feel like winning F1. Shake up the Champagne and celebrate. If only it was a life-sized.

LEGO Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB 5

Enough said. Yes, there’s an ejector seat.

LEGO Technic Air Race Jet

If you don’t like jets, maybe you should just leave because we’re stoked to assemble the 1,151-brick supersonic aerodynamic LEGO Technic Air Race Jet that includes motorized functions. A jet nozzle is adjustable for both vertical and horizontal takeoff with hatch access to a spinning fan, retractable undercarriage, and adjustable flaps. Sorry, it doesn’t really fly on its own, but the manual functions are front-steering, an opening cockpit, and movable tail rudders. It’s designed to be a build-and-play experience, but we think it also looks handsome left alone.

Editors' Recommendations