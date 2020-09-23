The 5 Best Air Purifiers for Your Home

Most air purifiers are clunky and you spend more time trying to hide them in your decor than show them off front and center. But luckily for us, companies have gotten wind of the need for sleek, modern purifiers. Whether you’re in the market because of pollution, smoke, or just your own ability to burn toast every single time, these are the best air purifiers to keep your space breathable without making you want to shove them in a corner.

Molekule Air Mini

The Molekule Air Mini, as the name suggests, is ideal for small rooms like studio apartments, kids bedrooms, or home offices. But since it’s very portable, you can bring it to any room that needs it most. Rest assured, it’ll help you win the battle against viruses, VOCs, allergens, bacteria, and mold with Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology and five fan speeds.

LG PuriCare Air Purifier Round Console

LG’s PuriCare purifier is a conversation piece with some pretty impressive functionality to boot. A red, yellow, or green indicator light lets you know how polluted your indoor environment is, and a special “turbo mode” can tidy up your breathing space in a speedy 30 minutes if company is on their way over.

Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02

Dyson’s Pure Cool Link TP02 sports dual functionality as it is able to deliver as an air purifier and as a fan that can keep you cool through the summer. Its HEPA filter guarantees to remove up to 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns such as pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander. And when connected to Wi-Fi, it can be used with Alexa and the Dyson Link app that can send real time air quality reports to your smartphone as much as it enables you to control it remotely.

BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier

Improve indoor air quality with the BISSELL air320 Smart Air Purifier. It features a three-stage filtration system with a fabric pre-filter, an active carbon filter that can clear gasses including odors, and a HEPA filter that can capture 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. You’ll have no issue sleeping with this air purifier as it makes for whisper-quiet operation even while its automated CirQulate system adjusts to an appropriate fan speed.

Ionic UV Electrostatic Air Purifier

The Ionic UV Electrostatic Air Purifier can be trusted to eliminate airborne pollutants such as bacteria, dust, and odors with its electrostatic plate, UV light, and active carbon filter. It also provides active oxygen while being extremely quiet and energy-efficient.

Buy at Atlas Air Purifiers

Now that you have a few options to pick from, you probably already know which one will compliment your home aesthetic while keeping the air beautifully clear.

