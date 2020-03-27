4 Tips to Refresh Your Home for Spring

Spring officially arrived last week, not that anyone noticed. With our current public health situation, people are focusing on transitioning to working from home and getting adjusted to social distancing.

For many people around the world, this means they are spending more time at home than ever before. This can have a huge impact on mental and physical health. So we’ve gathered up some ways to refresh your home, making it a happier and healthier place to be.

Color Pop

Take a cue from Mother Nature and bring in some bright, bold colors. The colors you use in your home affect your mental well being. If being home has you feel down, adding in uplifting tones like sky blue, grass green, or sunshine yellow will boost your mood.

Adding in spring tones can be as simple as a new area rug in your entry or swapping out throw pillows on the sofa. This won’t just improve your mood, these changes are good for your body, too. Soft goods like these can trap gunk like dander and germs. Changing out these pieces seasonally makes for a cleaner environment. Just be sure to wash the winter items before packing them away.

Add Life

A home isn’t truly complete until a droopy pothos is dangling from a shelf or a snake plant is keeping you company in the office. Now that you’re spending the majority of the day at home, use the time to learn how to be a good plant dad, making sure to get on a good watering and fertilizing schedule. Having that sense of responsibility will give you purpose and make staying home a bit more bearable.

Bonus – live plants make your home healthier by helping to circulate the air, taking in our carbon dioxide and giving us fresh crisp oxygen.

Spring Clean

There’s a reason spring cleaning is a thing. Having your home closed up all winter causes dust to build up. Plus we track in all kinds of grime in the winter months due to the messy outdoor conditions. Giving your home a top-to-bottom cleaning is a must right now in this time of a global pandemic. It’s also going to lower your cortisol levels because of the physical activity and make you feel a sense of accomplishment once it’s all done.

Even during a deep clean, there are some spots that can still get overlooked. Be sure to dust your lightbulbs — you’ll be surprised how much brighter they will shine after getting a quick cleaning. Wipe down your light switches and thermostat with a disinfectant. These are places that get touched every day yet we never think to clean them. And finally, give your computer mouse, cellphone, and television remotes a thorough cleaning with wipes made for electronics. These vegan, organic wipes from Spruce & Co come individually wrapped, letting you stash them around the house and in the car for easy, quick cleanings. Germs linger on the things we handle the most and you definitely don’t want to get sick because you spent too much time flipping through Netflix without cleaning the Roku remote.

Art Swap

The same way holiday decorations get changed throughout the year, your artwork can be swapped out to match the seasons. Ditch the gloomy grays of winter for ultra-vibrant pieces that usher in spring vibes. Pick pieces that intrigue you and make you think. Whether it’s a cubist that makes you feel philosophical or a landscape that inspires you to start planning your next adventure, bringing in new pieces will keep your mind active, distracting you from the tedium of being stuck at home.

Selecting the right artwork can seem a bit tricky, but online companies like Paintru make it a breeze. The company lets you upload your own photo to be turned into a unique painting. They use classically trained artists to create a custom piece just for you. At a time like this when every business is closing or slowing down, this is a great opportunity to help out a struggling artist.

