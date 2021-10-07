Sure, there are a lot of places out there to find some pretty rad collectibles, and resourceful geeks are always willing to get down and dirty to find precisely what they want, in the format they want, for the franchise they want. Whether you’re talking about Star Wars, Star Trek, Dungeons & Dragons, Harry Potter, Funko POP! figurines, Warhammer — look, there’s just a lot. Like these cool desk toys, for example. But some definitely stand out more than others, and that’s what we want to highlight here today. We want to share some insanely awesome, and unique, geek collectibles! You can always browse GameStop’s collectibles yourself if you want to see what else is available. Or, you can check out some of the awesome and super-detailed collectibles we found, below!

Dungeons & Dragons Gelatinous Cube Statue Collectible

Starting this thing off right, we’re taking a look at the Modern Icons Dungeons & Dragons Gelatinous Cube Statue. It’s a GameStop exclusive, meaning you won’t find this geek collectible anywhere else, and it’s reasonably priced too. The cube isn’t out yet, and won’t ship until December 15, but that’s okay! We cannot take our eyes off this masterpiece so that’s enough time to hype ourselves up! The attention to detail is stunning. Endowed with an “insatiable hunger” the gelatinous cube has devoured many, stripping tissue from bone! You can pre-order this bad gel for $60, right now, and it will be sitting on your [collectibles] shelf soon after release.

Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Death Watch Helmet

Another GameStop exclusive, the Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Death Watch Helmet is a fully-working electronic collectible. Also, wow that name is a mouthful. Not only does it accurately represent the last warrior clans of Mandalore, and their Beskar armor, but it has a built-in illuminated rangefinder and heads-up display. Don’t worry, even if you don’t turn it on, it’s still gonna look sick nestled between the rest of your Star Wars collectibles. This one ships out soon, on October 10, and you can pre-order now to be ready for launch. It’s $120 with free rush shipping, so it will arrive on or shortly after release.

Marvel Legends Avengers: Endgame Iron Man Mark 85 and Thanos The Infinity Saga 2-Pack

It’s the snap heard — and felt — around the world. This Marvel Legends Avengers 2-Pack includes MCU’s Iron Man in his Mark 85 suit, with accessories, and Thanos. Iron Man is a 6-inch-scale figure, and Thanos is slightly bigger, as expected. They feature multiple points of articulation, so you can pose them exactly as you want. Also, the details on these figures and accessories are incredible. They’ll fit right in with your other Marvel collectibles! Normally $70, GameStop is offering them for $60 on sale right now. When you order any Marvel Legends Action Figures you’ll also get a Marvel Legends Trading Card as part of the deal, for free. These are the eligible products if you want to browse.

Multiverse Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane 7-inch Action Figure

I’m Batman! This 7-inch action figure looks incredible even just in photos. Designed by Todd McFarlane, and inspired by his 1980’s run of Batman: Year Two this figure is phenomenal. It features “ultra-articulation” with 22 moving parts to offer a full range of motion and accommodate a plethora of poses. It also comes with a small stand, a Batarang, and two swords — yes, swords. Usually $23, it’s available for $16, right now at GameStop with free shipping. The Justice League 7-inch Action Figure is also available too, and it’s just as detailed.

Pokemon Trading Card Game: Pikachu and Zekrom-GX Premium Collection

Stepping away from the action figures and statues for a moment, Pokemon fans will love this exclusive trading card game, available only at GameStop, that’s launching to coincide with The Pokemon 25th Celebration. Whether you’re actually going to play the game, or trying to collect some extra rare Pokemon cards, this pack is a must-have. It comes with 10 TCG booster packs, 1 gold foil card featuring Pikachu and Zekrom-GX, 1 oversized card featuring Pikachu and Zekrom-GX — meant to display — and a code for the Pokemon Trading Card Game Online. Pre-orders officially start on October 8, and the collection will release — and ship out — November 12, just before the holidays! GameStop Power-Up Rewards Pro members will have a 1-hour exclusive event window to pre-order the pack starting at 2PM CST on October 8.

Dark Horse Comics The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Zelda 10-inch Statue

This intricately detailed 10-inch Zelda statue comes from First 4 Figures, is made of PVC, and is painted from head to toe — and base! It also comes housed in a gorgeous collector’s box, which doubles as a diorama if you want to put Zelda on display. An exclusive F4F leaflet is also included with the statute, and you get 500 rewards points which you can redeem for more collectibles! A matching 10-inch Link statue is also available, if you want the set.

Destiny Cayde-6 10-inch Statue Collectible

Love it or hate, or love it and hate it simultaneously, there’s no denying Destiny has forged a permanent place in the world of ultimate geek-hood, and this statute is certainly a worthy geek collectible. The 10-inch replica of Cayde-6 was created by Numskull Designs, in collaboration with Bungie. He’s chillin’ in all his glory with his infamous thumbs-up pose, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. There are other statues in the series, including Eris Morn, The Drifter, and The Stranger, but Cayde is iconic. It’s not scheduled to release until December 13, but if you pre-order now (for $70), you’ll get free rush shipping. It will arrive on your doorstep either on release day or shortly after.

