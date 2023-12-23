 Skip to main content
Is there a free Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin live stream?

Albert Bassili
By
Dazn

If you’re a big fan of MMA, then you’re going to want to watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin match, especially since it involves a two-time world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua. It should be an interesting match, especially since Otto Wallin is also a relatively strong fighter. Although Wallin doesn’t have a heavyweight championship, it will be an important match for him to prove his skills on the international heavyweight stage, so he’s certainly going to put up a fight.

Unfortunately, no. The Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin is a PPV happening on DAZN and ESPN+. The event will be live-streamed from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to the world, but it will be locked behind a DAZN or an ESPN+ PPV and subscription. It will cost you $40 at both DAZN and ESPN+ for the event itself, as well as a $20 subscription for DAZN and a $11 subscription for ESPN+ plus, although you could go with the that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu form $15 instead.

How to Watch the Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin Live Stream from Anywhere

NordVPN logo
NordVPN

If you’re traveling outside of the US and the fight isn’t available to you, then you’re going to have to rely on a VPN, along with a DAZN subscription or PPV, to get connected. Luckily, one of the better VPNs out there is NordVPN, and there’s a great deal on its site. You can grab a two-year complete plan that includes a VPN, a password manager, and 1TB of encrypted cloud storage all for $134.73 rather than the usual $447.39 it goes for. That said, if you aren’t interested in the password manager or encrypted storage, a two-year subscription to the VPN only will cost you $80.73 instead of $223.83, which amounts to just $3 per month.

