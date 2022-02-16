  1. Culture
This is the best VPN for watching international Netflix

If you’re looking for the best VPN for circumventing georestrictions and being able to watch international versions of Netflix, you need NordVPN. Allowing you to pretend you’re in a different location while never leaving the house, it’s the most cost-efficient and easiest way of signing up for a service that gives you so much more for less.

NordVPN is a VPN or virtual private network that encrypts your internet connection by connecting you through one of its secure networks. By doing so, you can choose a location anywhere in the world, fooling the internet into believing you’re at that location. It keeps your data more secure providing you with an extra layer of privacy but potentially best of all, it means you can access Netflix as if you were in a different country.

With a choice of thousands of servers across the world, it’s ideal for tracking down the best Netflix movies or seeking out the best Netflix shows. Switch your location to Europe or Japan and you get access to shows that are only available there.

NordVPN allows you to use one account on up to six devices at the same time so your whole family can get involved, switching up where they want to be when watching new shows on Netflix. All you need to do is install the app on your device and sign in. Different plans are available including a two-year plan, a one-year plan, or simply sticking with monthly subscriptions. The best value comes from committing to a long time but it all works just as well.

NordVPN promises uninterrupted buffering thanks to its fast speeds, extensive server choices, and servers across 60 different countries. It’s the most secure way you can browse online, and all at a sweet price too.

Extra safety-conscious users will also appreciate the use of split tunneling support. The feature means that users can choose to stream via one location while browsing local content through their regular location. That way, you don’t miss out on a thing.

Simply put, if you want the most choice possible when using Netflix, you need NordVPN. Offering great privacy features and tremendous flexibility, you’ll wonder how you lived without it. It’s a real game-changer for Netflix addicts that feel like they’ve run out of options on their regular country choice. Sign up now and enjoy so much more choice than ever before.

