Amazon is shutting down Freevee, its ad-supported streaming service

The streaming channel will gradually disappear in the coming weeks

Amazon is consolidating its streaming services. Variety is reporting that the company has decided to shutter Freevee, its ad-supported streaming service that originally launched in 2019 under the IMDb brand. Freevee will reportedly be phased out of Amazon over the course of the next several weeks, and going forward, content that was once available through Freevee will become part of Amazon Prime Video.

“We have built Prime Video into a first-stop entertainment destination where customers can personalize their viewing experience by streaming exclusive Prime member entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios, licensed movies and series, content from other services as an add-on subscription, live sports, blockbuster movies and series to rent or buy, FAST [free, ad-supported streaming TV] channels and the complete Amazon Freevee content offering,” an Amazon rep told Variety.

“To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding,” the spokesperson continued. “There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST channels – all available on Prime Video.”

Freevee content was available without a Prime Video subscription, and that content will still be available through Prime Video under this new model. Now, though, that content will be part of Prime Video and will be labeled “Watch for Free.”

Freevee was also the home to some original series, including Jury DutyBosch: Legacy, and Judy Justice. Amazon has also made dozens of its own originals available to watch through Freevee, including Reacher, Modern Love, Bosch, LuLaRich , and others.

