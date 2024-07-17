What we know about Noah Hawley's Alien TV series

It’s a good time to love Alien right now. Alien: Romulus is headed to theaters in August, and it’s not the only new thing in development in the universe of Ridley Scott’s 1979 film. An Alien TV series has been in the works for some time, and now, one of the show’s stars is offering a major update.

The series, which is coming from FX and Fargo creator Noah Hawley, is simply called Alien. Star Sydney Chandler recently announced that it had concluded filming. The show had been filming in Thailand since the start of 2024 after it was derailed during the writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023. In addition to Chandler, the series also stars Timothy Olyphant, Babou Cressy, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

Alien is a prequel to the original film and is the first of these stories to take place on Earth. The show takes place 30 years before the events of that first film and will follow “the emergence of the story’s infamous Weyland-Yutani Corporation and the race between corporations to create new android life.”

Chandler is set to play Wendy, “a hybrid, a meta-human who has the brain and consciousness of a child but the body of an adult.”

Alien: Romulus, in contrast, is set 20 years after the events of the first film and seems tonally to be leaning into the horror elements of previous Alien films. This show, by contrast, seems to have a more existential bent, focusing instead on the androids that have always been central to this universe. The series looks likely to debut in 2025, although no exact date has been announced yet.