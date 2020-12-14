Best Ab Workouts: Rediscover Your Abs With These 5 Exercises

With the pandemic, gym visits were disrupted and continue to be so with many fitness centers limiting the number of members at any given time. For many people, working remotely has become the norm and many of us are spending more hours at home while likely leading a more sedentary lifestyle.

Aside from the aesthetic appeal, a strong abdominal (or core) region can help prevent injuries in all aspects of our daily lives. A strong core can help us not only be a better runner, cyclist, or athlete, it can also help us perform our day-to-day tasks with much greater efficiency. However, the process of creating a strong core doesn’t come easy and it will require eating a nutrient-rich diet and engaging in a regular concentration of ab exercises, all while limiting those take-out pizza indulgences.

There are alternatives for reaching those fitness goals and achieving abdominal success from the safety of your own home. As a bonus, most don’t require recurring monthly fees, expensive equipment, or a lot of space.

Here are 5 exercises for achieving that beach (or pool) ready body for whenever the opportunity once again presents itself post-pandemic.

Related Reading:

Ab Wheel

Equipment Needed:Ab Wheel

Here’s how to do it:

Kneel on the floor with knees positioned on a soft mat or folded towel.

Slowly roll the wheel forward while tightening the core and with arms fully extended until your body is parallel to the floor.

While maintaining form, roll the wheel back to the starting position. That’s one rep.

Note: If you are new to using an ab wheel, start slow and focus on form. And, don’t overdo it on day one. You will want to be able to get out of the bed and out of your car without agony.

Russian Twist

Equipment Needed: Medicine ball. You can also use a weight plate, dumbbell, kettlebell, or anything heavy found at home such as a gallon of water.

Here’s how to do it: While sitting on the floor in the up position for a sit-up, grasp the medicine ball with both hands while extending your arms out in front of you. Twist your body from one side to the other while keeping your arms extended.

Plank

Equipment Needed: None

Here’s how to do it: Start on all fours and proceed as if you were going to do a push-up. Bend your elbows and allow your forearms to rest on the floor while keeping your elbows under your shoulder. Extend your legs out behind your body forming a straight line down the entire length of your body. Hold for as long as you can. Continue doing this time period until you can do with ease and then increase by 5-10 secs each time.

Side Plank Dips

Equipment Needed: None

Here’s how to do it: Start in a right-side plank with your right forearm on the floor with your left hand on your hip and with your left leg resting atop the right. Slowly lower your hips towards the floor a few inches and return to beginning position. Do 10 reps each side.

Dead Bug

Equipment Needed: None

Here’s how to do it: Start out by lying face-up on the floor with your arms straight up over your chest. Lift your legs directly over your hips and bend your knees to form a 90-degree angle. While keeping your lower back in contact with the floor, simultaneously lower your right arm back past your head while straightening your left leg towards the floor until both come close but without touching. Pause, then return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. That is one rep. Do 10-15 reps.

Editors' Recommendations