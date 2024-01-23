Verge adds computer vision and a human machine interface to the TS Ultra

Verge Motorcycles continues to break new ground with the latest hardware and software for its flagship TS Ultra electric motorcycle. In addition to the rimless in-wheel electric motor we’ve seen with earlier models such as the Verge California Edition, the TS Ultra pairs extended optical sensing with artificial intelligence and a human-machine interface (HMI). Verge made the TS Ultra screamingly fast, and the latest updates enhance rider safety.

The TS Ultra now has six cameras and front and rear high-resolution radar. Verge’s Starmatter over-the-air (OTA) upgradable software platform employs machine vision and the new HMI to detect and inform the rider of possible hazards.



Why the new Verge flagship matters

Verge’s latest enhanced flagship announcement differs from a new model introduction from a traditional motorcycle company. When introducing new Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the manufacturer features incremental improvements and technologies while assuring die-hards and traditionalists that the look, feel, and sound don’t deviate significantly from previous models. Harley’s impossible challenge is demonstrating it’s staying up-to-date without changing.

“Verge is developing the world’s most advanced electric superbikes that focus on the riding experience.” – Verge VP of User Experience Mark Laukkanen

Verge’s mission, on the other hand, is to push the developmental window and to educate potential buyers about the advantages of new technologies added to its motorcycles. It’s a given that Verge’s all-electric motorcycles are performance wizards with a missing rear wheel that would cause David Copperfield to take a second look. Verge’s latest computer vision and HMI incorporation enhance rider safety with hazard warnings, blind spot assistance, and rear-view vehicle tracking.

The Verge TS model lineup

Verge has three TS-platform electric motorcycles: the TS, the TS Pro, and the TS Ultra. The TS and TS Pro are scheduled to ship in Q3 2024, and the TS Ultra in Q4. The TS Ultra is the only model with Starmatter Computer Vision and HMI features. All speed and battery performance numbers below are from Verge.

Verge TS

The Verge TS has a starting price of $26,900. The TS electric motor produces 107 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. Verge says the TS accelerates from zero-to-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and has a maximum speed of 112 miles per hour. The TS battery will charge quickly in 55 minutes and has a maximum range of 155 miles.

Verge TS Pro

Bumping up the power and range as well as cost, the Verge TS Pro starts at $29,900. With 137 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, the TS Pro has a zero-to-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and a 124 mph top speed. The TS Pro battery fast charges in 35 minutes and has a range of up to 217 miles.

Verge TS Ultra

The flagship Verge TS Ultra, which starts at $44,900, uses its 201 hp and 1,200 Nm of torque to accelerate from zero-to-60 mph in 2.5 seconds. The maximum speed is 124 mph, the same as the TS Pro. Fast charging with the TS Ultra takes 25 minutes; the maximum range increases to 233 miles.

