Since its debut in 1994, the Toyota RAV4 has been a perennial favorite among consumers who want something with a little more versatility than a traditional sedan but don’t want to go the full-blown SUV route. Initially dubbed as an acronym for “Recreational Activity Vehicle with 4-Wheel Drive,” Toyota has since changed that mantra to “Robust Accurate Vehicle with 4-Wheel Drive.” We’re not entirely sure what “accuracy” Toyota is referring to, but it has been able to target a core (and ever-expanding) audience, which has allowed the RAV4 to celebrate three decades of success this year. Now in its fifth generation, which began in 2018, it seems about time for the RAV4 to transition to another generation, which should be coming in the next year or two at the most. The following is what we know thus far about what to expect with the next-gen RAV.

What powertrain will the new RAV4 have?



Though in terms of size, the RAV4 more closely resembles the Corolla, its larger proportions and slightly heavier curb weight dictate that it will more than likely use the larger Camry’s powertrain lineup for propulsion. The 2025 Camry, which is now offered solely as a hybrid in North America, currently uses a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter DOHC inline-4 cylinder engine with Variable Valve Timing-Intelligence by Electric motor (VVT-iE), which produces a net of 225 hp for front wheel drive models and 232 hp with available all-wheel drive. This sounds like the perfect starting point for the next-gen RAV4, as Toyota tends to use the same motors across its lineup with little change.

The current RAV4 Prime hybrid also uses a 2.5-liter I-4, which adds a plug-in variant to the lineup. With its 355.2V lithium-ion battery and 6.6kW onboard charger, the PHEV manages to net an impressive 302 combined net horsepower and post 94 MPG-e. We can expect the next version of the RAV4 Prime to beat both of those numbers.

Will there be an RAV4 EV?



Probably not. Unlike many manufacturers caught up in the electric revolution, Toyota’s CEO recently made a polarizing (no pun intended) statement regarding EVs. To paraphrase, he said that EVs will only ever attain about a 30-percent market share but believes that hybrids will be the biggest sellers for the foreseeable future due to the difficulties associated with establishing EV infrastructure, amongst other things. With this ideology coming from the top, combined with the fact that Toyota has one fully electric vehicle in their current lineup, it does not bode well for anyone expecting a full RAV4 EV anytime soon.

What interior upgrades will the next RAV4 get?

Again borrowing from its sibling, the Toyota Camry, the next RAV4 will more than likely get the same 12.3-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch fully digital gauge cluster with selectable display screens, 10-inch color head-up display, and 9-speaker JBL Premium Audio system featuring a sub and amp as optional equipment, given that the current RAV4’s design began in 2019.

How much will the next RAV4 cost?

The current 2024 RAV4 checks in with a base MSRP of #30,025 and goes all the way up to $39,645 for the top TRD Off-Road trim. The current RAV4 Prime hybrid begins pricing at $33,075 and tops out at a relatively expensive $48,910 for the Prime XSE with all the bells and whistles. Given that the next generation of RAV4 will more than likely be a 2026 or possibly a 2027 model, we can expect that base price to climb up to at least the $35,000 mark, especially if the RAV4 goes hybrid-only. As far as a top-end price, given the current state of inflation, it won’t be surprising to see the first $50,000 RAV4 on showroom floors.

When will the next RAV4 arrive?



Since 2023 marks the RAV4 as the best-selling SUV (RAV isn’t an actual class), for the seventh consecutive year, whatever Toyota is doing seems to be working, so there is no real pressure to change things up quickly. That being said, the typical RAV4 generation has a lifespan of 5-7 years, so we’re about due for a new RAV regardless of sales. Expect the sixth generation to show up more than likely as a 2026 or 2027 model.

