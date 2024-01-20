 Skip to main content
Toyota updates 2024 bZ4X EV with hands-free parking & more

Toyota bZ4X updated, but the clumsy name remains

Bruce Brown
By

2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD SupersonicRed parked on a cliff top with ocean below.
Toyota recently introduced the 2024 Toyota bZ4X compact SUV, the second model year for the company’s first battery-electric vehicle with nationwide distribution. Toyota co-developed the E.V. with Subaru. The bZ4X is available with FWD or AWD in XLE and Limited trim levels. The Subaru version, the Solterra, is only available with all-wheel drive.

The 2024 bZ4X is essentially a repeat of the previous year’s model, which sold out quickly. The primary changes for both XLE and Limited trims are related to battery charging. Both models include a dual-voltage cable with Level 1 and Level 2 A.C. charging. The bZ4X’s charging connection also supports Level 3 D.C. fast charging. The vehicle’s charging display information has been updated, and Toyota has improved charging times during cold weather. One year of free charging at EVgo charging stations is included with the 2024 bZ4X.

2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE FWD WindChillPearl parked on a street with palm trees in the background.
T oyota / Toyota

Why the Toyota bZ4X is essential for electric cars

Toyota led the industry in early electrification with the Prius hybrid, first available in the U.S. in 2000. Hybrid gas and electric powertrains grew more popular, and Toyota retained its leadership. The company paused in developing battery-electric vehicles, however, first with a strong effort for hydrogen fuel-cell development, which has had extremely limited success so far. Toyota corporate leaders held back for several years and focused on hybrids and fuel cell vehicles, although new leadership is at least talking about focusing more on BEVs.

Because of Toyota’s enviable worldwide reputation for building highly reliable vehicles with long durability and retained value, buyers immensely trust Toyota products. As one of the two largest automakers in the world (V.W. is the other one), single-model-year developments are less impactful than multi-year platform successes. Hopefully, the bZ4X will continue its success as a Toyota BEV flag waver and help stimulate the automaker’s sluggish start.

2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD interior shot of center display and cockpit controls.
Toyota / Toyota

The Toyota bZ4X inside and out

It feels a little arrogant to write that because it’s a Toyota, most customers expect complete suites of comfort, convenience, driver assistance, safety, security systems, and decent-to-very-good infotainment capabilities. And that’s what you get.

The center console has a 12.3-inch diagonal measure touchscreen, and the system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with dual Bluetooth phone connectivity.

There are two notable trim-specific standard equipment upgrades for the 2024 bZ4X. Limited trim models now have Toyota Advanced Park for hands-free parking. XLE models include an 8-way power adjustable driver seat and a power liftgate.

2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD rear cargo space with second row seats rolled and folded forward.
Toyota / Toyota

If the numbers matter: bZ4X power, range, charging time, and cost

BEVs cost more than most first-time buyers expect, but hoped-for prizes in the plain pudding sometimes include OMG acceleration or extra-generous driving range. With the 2024 bZ4X, prices are in the mid-to-upper $40K range, the performance won’t put a guilty smile on your face, and the range ratings will require your attention when planning trips.

The bZ4X XLE FWD starts at $43,070, and the AWD version starts at $45,150. The bZ4X Limited FWD begins at $47,180 and $49,260 with AWD. There’s also a $1,350 fee for dealer processing and handling.

Buyers who don’t care about driving fast or taking long trips but want a dependable zero-emissions compact SUV that will last a long time are likely already lining up.

Toyota estimates that FWD bZ4X models produce 201 horsepower and accelerate from 0 to 60 in 7.1 seconds. With 214 hp, the dual-motor AWD bZ4X does just a bit better, hitting 60 mph from a standing start in 6.5 seconds.

The EPA estimates that the bZ4X XLE has a maximum range of 252 miles with FWD and 228 with AWD. The heavier bZ4X Limited’s top EPA-estimated ranges are 236 miles with FWD and 222 with AWD.

According to Toyota, with ideal conditions, the bZ4X’s 7.6 kW onboard charger will fully charge the BEV’s battery in about 9.5 hours connected to a Level 2 charging port, netting about 20 miles of range per hour of charging.

But do those numbers matter all that much? It’s a Toyota. The odds are excellent that a 2024 bZ4X will last for 20-plus years and still have a better resale value than most other brands. Buyers who don’t care about driving fast or taking long trips but want a dependable zero-emissions compact SUV that will last a long time are likely already lining up because Toyota expects to begin delivering the 2024 to U.S. Toyota dealerships in January 2024.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
