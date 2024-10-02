 Skip to main content
Super73 announces Oracle Red Bull Racing R ADV Series and Z ADV Series e-bikes

The collaboration of Super73 and Red Bull Racing is a natural fit.

By
Super73's Red Bull Racing styled e-bik.
Supe73

SUPER73 and Oracle Red Bull Racing have teamed up to release two fully customized e-bike models that combine innovative design with the adventurous essence of both brands. The Oracle Red Bull Racing R ADV Series and Z ADV Series are now available on the Super73 site.

Why Super73 is launching Red Bull-themed e-bikes

The collaboration of Super73 and Red Bull Racing is a natural fit. Super73 was one of the first U.S. e-bike companies to emphasize high-performance fun, and it has a high level of customer engagement with unique themed models and custom editions, group rides, and other customer events. Red Bull Racing has two Formula 1 teams in the high-profile Grand Prix championship series and sponsors teams and drivers in a wide range of motorsports.

Oracle Red Bull Racing R Adventure Series

Oracle Red Bull Racing R Adventure Series.
Super73

Limited to just 500 units, the Oracle Red Bull Racing R Adventure Series is individually numbered and has numerous Red Bull Racing decals and body accents, a rear number plate, red grips, and a high-performance scrambler design with a long seat for adventurous riders. The bike has a 750-watt continuous-power electric motor and a top speed of up to 28 mph.

Other versions of the R Adventure Series have aggressive Grizzly off-road tires, but the Red Bull version has Maxxis Supersucker road tires and a Fox Float 3 Evol rear shock. The Oracle Red Bull Racing R Adventure Series starts at $4995.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Z Adventure Series

Oracle Red Bull Racing Z Adventure Series.
The Oracle Red Bull Racing Z Adventure Series doesn’t have a rear suspension but doesn’t lack for fun. The Z isn’t a limited edition, so they’re not numbered, but it has many of the same Red Bull decals and style elements, including red hand grips and a gold drive chain. Also equipped with a 750-watt electric motor, the Class 2 or Class 3 R adventure series has a maximum 28 mph speed.   The Oracle Red Bull Racing Z Adventure Series starts at $3,195.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
