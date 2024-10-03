If a standard Rolls Royce isn't special enough for you, there's a place you can go

Going to a Rolls-Royce showroom to start the process of buying your dream car is an almost magical experience, but what if you’re not the type of person to choose something off the showroom floor? That’s where the Rolls-Royce Private Office comes in. It’s for those at the ultra-high-end who can spend extra for a truly unique vehicle built just for them.

The Private office is a direct link to Goodwood from Dubai, or Shanghai, and now New York. The United States’ first private office opened in the heart of Manhattan’s meat-packing district in late September 2024. I can’t tell you exactly where we’ve been warned. The address of the office is privileged information for the few customers who are worthy of using the place. But I can tell you, and show you, what the Private Office looks like. I can also describe what the process of ordering a car through it is like and explain the atmosphere inside the room.

Rolls-Royce is there to relax you

You shouldn’t feel tense in a Rolls-Royce. From the suspension to the upholstery, a lot of effort goes into making the vehicles as comfortable as possible. The same can be said for the Rolls-Royce private office. You’ll arrive at a nondescript looking, and slightly difficult to find, door. Take an elevator up towards the top of the building. Then, you’ll basically be in what is a comfortable and well-decorated living room. A small, New York-inspired kitchen is there to provide food should you want to nibble on something while looking at leather samples. A full bar is available should you require a spirit or a cocktail. There’s also a pretty extensive album selection on a high-end record console.

So picture the scene, you’re sat there, you have a small spin on a lobster roll in one hand, a glass of champagne in the other. At this point, it’s probably time to talk about some cars. So if you’re eyeing up a Phantom, a Cullinan, a Ghost, a Spectre, or even a Coachbuilt.

Rolls-Royce also knows you pretty well

During the media launch of Rolls-Royce’s New York Private Office, we were treated to a walkthrough of what a bit of the design process is like. You’re assigned your own highly qualified designer, and there are very few limitations to what you can achieve. Said designer will also do their homework before you even arrive.

The demonstration featured, or at least sprung on, Ken Panton of Unnamed Project fame. The designer had trawled through Ken’s background and very extensive social media pages and poured what she found into a few takes on a custom Phantom that was almost perfect. This meant Ken, who seemed very impressed with it all, only had to make a few tweaks — like adding copper-colored wheels, instead of staring blankly at a canvas.

As good as the design team at the New York Private Office is, you aren’t going to be rushed into a decision. It’s just a bit of potential inspiration for you. You can take your design further or rip it up entirely and start from scratch. You don’t have to nail it in one session either, you’re welcome at the office as many times as you need to be there. You can also sort out minor details remotely should you wish to skip the trip to New York

A little bit of Goodwood in the heart of New York

It isn’t all living room. There’s a small area that is similar to the design room of a Rolls-Royce dealership. Here you’ll see an array of paint options on small models, rolls of leather you can sample before deciding on interiors, and mock ups of your proposed designs.

It allows customers to get hands on with aspects of their cars before said car has been commissioned. There are options for things like custom wood carvings, too. If you have the budget for it, you can do pretty much anything here. It’s a lot closer to designing a vehicle at Goodwood than the showroom experience is. And the showroom experience is already excellent.

There’s a bit of luxury convergence, and Rolls-Royce is the best example

I dabble in the luxury market a lot, and there’s a definite convergence when it comes to customer experience in the ultra-luxury world. The Private Office isn’t a unique concept. You could compare it to tailors from Savile Row or cordwainers from Montegranaro traveling to New York, or Dubai, or Tokyo to fit a list of clients there and save everyone else the trouble of an international flight.

Similarly, the relaxed luxury living room vibes crop up a lot. While some may see time as of the essence and may want to tackle the job at hand as quickly as possible — others will definitely appreciate the living room like atmosphere. You shouldn’t make major decisions while tense or under pressure, so luxury goods companies remove all of that pressure from you. The transaction itself is a pleasant experience.

Then there’s the customization aspect. This rarely applies to watches, but if you’re spending this much on a suit, or shoes, or a yacht, then you’re coing to be able to tweak every detail. The same applies to Rolls-Royce,

How do you get to the Rolls-Royce Private Office

Well, as mentioned I’m sworn to secrecy with regards to the address. This isn’t something Rolls-Royce are advertising. But if you have a good relationship with your local Rolls-Royce dealership, and you have a request said dealership is not equipped to handle, then they will make a referral to the New York Private Office.

The existence of the New York Private Office doesn’t exclude you from Goodwood, either. You’re still free to visit the home of Rolls-Royce and have your car designed right where it’s going to be built. As always with the storied luxury vehicle manufacturer, their customers can have pretty much whatever they want.