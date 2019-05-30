Share

For the truly well-heeled gentleman, there comes a point in life when there’s nothing new or exciting left to buy. When the closet is already stocked with alligator skin luggage and bulletproof attache briefcases; when the garage has so many supercars that you’ve forgotten how many Ferraris you own; when your superyachts have their own satellite yachts; when Stacy Keach has thoroughly profiled your illicit one-percenter shenanigans on American Greed. Thankfully, for the man who almost literally has everything, Rolls-Royce just announced an absurdly luxurious picnic basket to end all picnic baskets.

But, first, don’t call it a “picnic basket.” While it might technically be a basket-like case for keeping one’s picnic accouterment, the Rolls-Royce Champagne Chest is a museum-quality accessory that’s probably best kept under glass rather than enjoyed in the real world. Like the brand’s bevy of flashy, over-the-top luxury cars, it’s an unnecessary uber-luxe toy done only the way Rolls-Royce knows how.

Their announcement is so thick with superlatives that it’s easy to forget that, again, this is still just a picnic basket:

“The House of Rolls-Royce is delighted to present the Champagne Chest, the latest addition to the Rolls-Royce accessory portfolio. Rich in the understanding of true luxury and epicurean pleasure, the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Design Collective envisioned an accouterment intended to delight, suitable for the most extravagant of environments from a superyacht to the terrace of a private residence.”

The Champagne Chest is indeed designed like a work of art. The aluminum and carbon fiber chassis is wrapped in Natural Grain leather and embossed with the brand’s iconic Spirit of Ecstasy. With the press of a power button, the outer lid automatically converts into a Tudor Oak wood serving tray with a laser-cut stainless steel inlay. Four embroidered cotton napkins are hidden beneath the lacquered finish. The illuminated interior presents four hand-blown crystal Champagne flutes arranged in the figure of a V12 engine. Built-in thermal Champagne coolers keep the bubbly at the optimal drinking temperature.

The chest’s two accompanying side “hammocks” are designed to hold canapés or caviar. It’s capable of transporting two thirty-gram tins of gourmet caviar in twin thermal caviar caissons. The best part is a pair of Mother-of-Pearl spoons is included for maximum caviar enjoyment. If caviar isn’t your thing, Rolls-Royce also offers three porcelain bowls in a matching thermal case for those interested in serving alternative snacks.

The Rolls-Royce Champagne Chest is now available exclusively at official Rolls-Royce dealerships. The base price starts at £37,000 (approximately USD $47,000) excluding local taxes, but the company is happy to customize the chest however their clients like – for an additional fee, of course. But honestly, if you’re in the market for a damn Rolls-Royce-branded picnic basket, we assume you’re at a point in life where prices don’t much matter.

