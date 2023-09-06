 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Bridgestone Tires’ new Potenza Sport AS promises better wet and winter condition performance for true all-season tire

There's a new polymer, and tech to help tread life

Dave McQuilling
By
Bridgestone tires Potenza Sport AS side view
Bridgestone

Despite their name, all-season tires are never the best option year-round — though a recent development from Bridgestone Tires might change things somewhat. The company’s “ ENLITEN technology,” which is making its debut with the new Potenza Sport AS ultra-high performance all-season tire, reportedly offers big improvements in winter driving and wet performance.

Bridgestone’s Dale Harrigle explained: “The incorporation of ENLITEN technology, including custom engineering to enhance wet, winter, and wear capabilities, allows the Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS tire to offset typical tradeoffs drivers might expect from an ultra-high performance tire so they can enjoy a confident vehicle performance no matter the season.”

Recommended Videos

In addition to all-season performance, the new tire tech may also extend the lifespan of your vehicle’s rubber — due in part to the inclusion of “PeakLife polymer.” The durable new composition has enabled Bridgestone to slap a staggering 50,000-mile limited warranty on its Potenza Sport AS tires. Bridgestone also claims that its polymer doesn’t just limit tread wear; it also improves handling overall.

The treads have also been reworked, boasting an asymmetrical pattern, solid rib design, and “full-depth 3D ultra-thin interlocking sipes.” This “performance tread” increases grip in wet conditions by funneling water out through a “streamlined network of slots and grooves. So the tire keeps contact with the road, performance improves, and the odds of a vehicle hydroplaning are greatly reduced.

Bridgestone isn’t the first tire company to introduce new all-season tires this year — Pirelli has also enhanced its all-season tire offerings. This means that both major tire brands in the U.S. now have new all-season tires, which probably shouldn’t be surprising. U.S. consumers have indicated that they want a one-tire-to-rule-them-all fit for their vehicles, and tire companies are responding.

Bridgestone Potenza Sport AS Tread
Bridgestone

48 sizes available, with more to come

If you want to slap a set of the new Bridgestone tires on your vehicle, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to. The company is initially launching its Potenza Sport AS ultra-high performance all-season tire in 48 sizes, with 28 more coming in 2024. When all is said and done, a total of 76 sizes will be available for rims between 16 and 22 inches in diameter.

While you’re free to slap a set of cutting-edge boots on an old banger, Bridgestone has designed its new all-season rubber with performance vehicles in mind. Several vehicles were listed by name when the company announced the Potenza Sport AS tires, including the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Audi SQ5, BMW X3, Infiniti QX50, Maserati Ghibli, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mustang GT, and Subaru BRZ.

Still, if you want to jazz up something a little less impressive than a Maserati, then the redesigned high-contrast sidewall Bridgestone has added to its new set of premium tires will probably look good on anything.

While the new tires did show improved performance in dry conditions, wet conditions, and snow — it is important to note that this performance will vary depending on the exact size of tire used. Price will also vary, so expect to pay a premium on these already premium wheel coverings if your rims are on the larger side.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
We now know what a fully electric Lamborghini looks like, and it’s pretty incredible
Lambo's upcoming EV makes you feel like a pilot
The Lamborghini Lanzador concept side view

Like many other carmakers, Lamborghini is moving away from traditional gas-powered vehicles. In July, the last purely gas-powered car Lambo plans to make was sold, and the Italian giant is now focusing primarily on plugin hybrids. There is also an all-electric Lamborghini on the horizon, and the world has just gotten its first glimpse of the company's "Lanzador concept."

The "Lanzador" is a bit beefier than the carmaker's standard fare -- edging a lot closer to a Urus than a Hurracan. It also looks a little blocky, but isn't as hexagonal as something like a Cybertruck. This makes sense if the Lanzador is to be the cross between supercar and practical daily driver that Lambo is billing it as. There isn't much of a gray area between supercar and crossover, but the Lanzador may have found a spot to park there. It's tall for a supercar, with its roof hovering around five feet above the ground. Despite its height, it also keeps a low profile for aerodynamic reasons. The clean lines and clear Lamborghini DNA also play into the electric car's futuristic look. Key shapes that are apparently linked to the Italian supercar maker, namely a hexagon and the letter Y, also feature throughout the vehicle in some way -- as with the interior trim and the hexagonal tail lights.

Read more
This AAA change is great news for electric vehicle drivers with range anxiety
AAA and Blink partner to increase EV assistance across the U.S.
ev charging in sunny weather

We've all been there. Heading down the highway, radio on, focused on your destination and the rest of the day to come and bang! Suddenly, your tire starts flapping, and the steering wheel is rumbling and shaking in your hands as you struggle to fight it to the shoulder without getting demolished along the way. Once you get the car to the side of the road, survey the damage, and calm yourself down, it's time to get to work and grab the spare tire. That's when you open the trunk and find the spare tire is flat. At this moment, you either commend yourself for signing up for that AAA membership or begin an expletive-ridden tirade for not signing up when you had the chance.

Until recently, despite a plethora of high-end, exciting luxury EVs, this issue was one of the biggest fears of motorists regarding unforeseen issues when it comes to driving. But in the new electric world, a growing fear that is so prevalent that it actually dissuades many potential buyers from going electric is something called "range anxiety," which is the concern that their battery-operated auto will die before a charging station is even in sight. But, thankfully, AAA is once again here to save the day thanks to a new partnership with charging station manufacturer Blink.
AAA and Blink are charging ahead to help more drivers
Building off of their initial collaboration in 2019 when AAA signed on to use Blink's first-gen Mobile Charger, the new program is set to begin by allowing 19 AAA clubs and affiliates access to Blink's expanding EV charging stations across the country, totaling more than 60,000 locations. This agreement entitles AAA access to a discount on pricing and a simplified ordering process for those cheaper units. Chief Revenue Officer for Blink Charging said of their collaboration with AAA, "We are thrilled to cooperate with AAA, enabling clubs and service providers to build a robust EV charging infrastructure using Blink's extensive line of products and solutions."

Read more
These are the best hybrid trucks you can get right now
The complete guide to today's hybrid trucks
Ford F-150 blue front 3/4 view

If the world of pickup trucks has felt a little confusing as of late with gas engines, electric motors, and hybrid powertrains, don't worry, you're not alone, and we're here to help. Gas engines are what we're all used to. Fully electric vehicles like the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, and Ford F-150 Lightning are all fully electric trucks that have no gas-powered components whatsoever.

Hybrids are where all the fun begins. As the name suggests, hybrid motors are just that, a combination of both gas and electric power. Typically, the gas engine is the primary source of power, while the electric motor provides a boost and, at times, the ability to run completely on electricity. Mild hybrid systems utilize smaller electric motors that are more complementary and can't power the vehicle on their own.

Read more