Auto

Lotus Unleashes an Absurd, 2,000-Horsepower All-Electric Hypercar

Mike Richard
By

For decades, despite its legendary history, Lotus seemed one failed model away from fading into obscurity. That it hadn’t released a new car in more than a decade only seemed to be further proof. Evidently, the company was cleverly biding its time, waiting for the right moment to strike. This month, the British automaker dropped a bombshell on the automotive world in the form of an all-new, all-electric hypercar monster.

Let’s not bury the lede: The Lotus Evija (pronounced “EVE-eye-ah”) will be the most powerful production car ever built. It won’t just be the most powerful electric car, but the most powerful production car, period. On paper, the numbers are absurd. The one worth paying attention to, however, is 1,972 horsepower (that’s 2,000 metric horsepower). To put that into perspective, consider that the Bugatti Chiron launches from 0 to 186 miles per hour in just 13.6 seconds. The new Evija needs only 8.6 seconds — a full five seconds faster.

1 of 10
lotus evija electric hypercar 10
lotus evija electric hypercar 9
lotus evija electric hypercar 1
lotus evija electric hypercar 3
lotus evija electric hypercar 6
lotus evija electric hypercar 8
lotus evija electric hypercar 5
lotus evija electric hypercar 2
lotus evija electric hypercar 4
lotus evija electric hypercar 7

Its track-worthy numbers are thanks in large part to a 284-pound, Modena-built carbon fiber monocoque. The featherweight design helps bring the car’s total weight down to a paltry 3,704 pounds (1,680 kilograms), making it the lightest electric hypercar in the world. In addition, Lotus placed the 2,000-kW lithium-ion battery directly behind the passenger compartment for better weight distribution. Coupled with four electric motors that control each wheel independently, it has the potential for plenty of dynamic, torque-vectoring fun. A handful of driving modes — from Eco to Tour to Track — allow drivers to edit 20 different parameters to suit their motoring style.

The evolution of mainstream automobiles away from fossil fuels has been a slow burn (pun intended). In their efforts to best one another with faster, stronger, better cars, the world’s best automakers are proving what’s possible in an all-electric vehicle. In two short decades, we’ve gone well beyond the “state of the art” Prius. Today’s best electric cars offer long ranges and rapid charging times, and are legitimately fun to drive. The Lotus Evija is no different, with a 270-mile range and a full recharge in less than 20 minutes on a 350-kW charging station.

lotus evija electric hypercar 11

Lotus expects to deliver the first Evija models in late 2020. With a $2.1-million price tag and only 130 slated to be built, it promises to be one of the world’s most exclusive hypercars.

If you need a backup plan when the Evija sells out, there’s always Koenigsegg’s equally absurd Jesko, a world-class hypercar with 300-mile-per-hour potential.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

You Don't Need a License to Pilot the FlyNano One-Man Seaplane
Up Next

The Best Men's Skeleton Watches -- No Bones About It
Chernobyl Pripyat
Travel

Explore the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone on an Exclusive Bessarabia Tour

We’re living in strange times when some travelers are paying good money to visit the world’s most impoverished and disaster-hit destinations. Hazmat suit and Geiger counter not included.
Posted By Mike Richard
airstream nest travel trailer
Travel

This Coastal Airstream Road Trip Has Us California Day Dreamin’

If you could take just one epic U.S. road trip, California's Highway 1 would be a damn-near-perfect choice.
Posted By Mike Richard
horizn one space luggage nasa 2
Travel

Horizn One Is the First-Ever Smart Luggage Designed for Space Travel

Because your old-school Samsonite rollaboard just isn't going to cut it when you leave Earth's atmopshere.
Posted By Mike Richard
mount-huashan-china
Outdoors

8 of the Most Dangerous Hikes in the World

You'll need a healthy dose of fear and a desire to push your self to the edge — just not over it.
Posted By Clay Abney
best road trip cars vw van 32
Auto

14 Best Road Trip Cars, From the Practical to the Drool-Worthy

You want a car that can go the distance — maybe even cross-country. But you also need to balance practicality with style.
Posted By Mike Richard
Wild Atlantic Way
Travel

Best Road Trips in the World: 12 Drives Worth Flying For

There’s no shortage of stunning road trips here in the U.S., but some of the world's most beautiful drives are worthy flying for.
Posted By Mike Richard
a brief history of the chevrolet corvette 6th national caravan 25th anniversary celebration museum
Auto

A Brief History of the Chevrolet Corvette, America’s Most Iconic Sports Car

Before this world-famous car was ever recognized as one of the best American-made models, it wasn't even called the Corvette. And it wasn't a sports car, either.
Posted By Steven John
fastest electric cars in the world tesla roadster car
Auto

5 of the Fastest Electric Cars in the World

We’re now in a whole new era where electric vehicles are shattering world records.
Posted By Mike Richard
Wingman-of-the-Road Goose Motorcycle Camping System lake feature
Auto

The Best Motorcycle Tents for Camping on Two Wheels

When you’re ready to overnight along the way and an ordinary roadside motel won’t do, you need a proper motorcycle tent.
Posted By Mike Richard
Carapate trailer
Auto

The Airy Carapate Teardrop Trailer Is Your Window to the Natural World

The unique, playful aesthetic would feel perfectly at home in a Wes Anderson flick.
Posted By Mike Richard
lamborghini huracan sterrato concept off road superar huraca n concepthuraca concept8
Auto

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Shows Us What an Off-Road Supercar Would Look Like

The new concept car transfers supercar technologies and engineering to a frame designed to conquer more rugged environments.
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
Airstream Caravel
Travel

Airstream Brings Back 2 of Its Most Popular and Affordable Travel Trailers

These two Kennedy-era Airstream trailers are among the most popular of all time. Even better? They're price tags aren't too steep.
Posted By Mike Richard
hennessey-venom-f5
Auto

6 Fastest Cars in the World Right Now

We can judge a car in many ways, but few measures are as impressive as top speed. These are the fastest cars in the world — for now.
Posted By Miles Branman
Harley Davison Low Rider Feature
Auto

What Kind of Motorcycle Should I Get? A Comprehensive Guide to Motorcycle Types

Been thinking about getting into motorcycling? One of the first questions you'll need to answer is what kind of motorcycle is right for you.
Posted By Bill Roberson