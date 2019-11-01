Jeep Gladiator XMT Is a Humvee-Inspired, Military-Grade Tactical Truck

Avid outdoorsmen know that Jeep is the original hardcore, off-road truck. With military roots dating back to World War II, it’s the most classic and longstanding overlander in history. Now, the brand is teaming up with AM General, makers of the Humvee, on a next-level, military-grade tactical vehicle designed to go almost literally anywhere.

The newly announced Jeep Gladiator Extreme Military-Grade Truck concept — or Jeep Gladiator XMT — is a Humvee-inspired take on the Jeep Gladiator. For this all-new concept, AM General added a flurry of new parts, including commercially available and custom modifications. The company is tight-lipped about the official specs, so details are thin. Likely upgrades will include open-framed tubular door bars, a military-grade brush guard, and, of course, larger, off-road-ready tires and wheels. Hardened ski plates and frame rails will help protect the driveline underneath. Locking differentials and a winch system are likely. AMG also promises two distinct four-wheel-drive systems, plus a jacked-up suspension to increase ride height and tackle larger approach and breakover angles.

AM General chose the 2020 Jeep Gladiator for its prowess as a competent off-road vehicle. Every production Gladiator model is trail-rated for extreme driving conditions with factory-installed features to maximize ground clearance, traction, maneuverability, articulation, and water-fording. According to AM General, it’s “the most capable midsize truck ever, with 7,650 pounds of towing capacity and up to 1,600 pounds of payload capacity … the ideal platform on which to develop the Extreme Military-Grade concept vehicle.”

AM General has more than 100 years of experience developing tactical gear and vehicles for the military. Through its proprietary Enhanced Tactical Kit, it’s able to customize and deploy mission-specific Humvees designed as command & control centers, rugged personnel transport carriers, and more. The company no doubt plans to use the same customization process to roll out the new Jeep Gladiator XMT.

The Jeep Gladiator XMT is currently just a concept. Given the two company’s longstanding track record of developing the best military vehicles in the world, it seems entirely likely that it will go into production. AM General has hinted that it could arrive as soon as 2020.

If you’re looking to get far, far off-grid, and money is no object, check out the world’s most extreme overland vehicles.

Editors' Recommendations