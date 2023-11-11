 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Hyundai follows Tesla’s playbook by slashing the price of the Ioniq 6 to stay competitive

James Dolan
By
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 on the road
Hyundai / Hyundai

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is often compared to the Tesla Model 3 as its strongest competitor. It’s a midsize sedan with a fastback body style similar to the Model 3. It’s also available with almost the same battery range as the Tesla Model 3. The similar characteristics of these electric cars are uncanny, and there is a high chance Hyundai knows that well.

However, Tesla slashed the prices of the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y last month to stay ahead of the competition. The Tesla Model 3 now starts at $38,990 — and if you qualify for the EV tax credit, it could be cheaper. Well, you have to admit, this could have been the swing factor for most people shopping for electric vehicles who were split between buying a Tesla Model 3 or a Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Recommended Videos

Interestingly, Hyundai followed Tesla’s playbook by slashing the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 price by up to $4,100. After the recent price cut, the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 base model, which comes with a range of up to 240 miles, starts at $38,615, including the destination charge — it’s now as affordable as the Tesla Model 3. However, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 base model is available at $41,600.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 interior
Hyundai / Hyundai

Hyundai has also reduced the price of the Ioniq 6 RWD SE model from $45,500 to $43,565. The RWD SE model has a range of up to 361 miles, which is higher than any other Ioniq 6 model. Besides that, the SEL RWD trim with up to 305 miles of electric range starts at $46,365, while the SE AWD variant with dual motors and a range of up to 316 miles is available at $47,065. Alternatively, you could buy the SEL AWD model with a range of up to 270 miles starting at $49,865.

Related

But if you want the high-end premium trims, you could choose between the Limited RWD model at $51,265 or the Limited AWD model at $54,765. The Limited AWD model will give you a range of up to 270 miles, but the Limited RWD comes with a range of up to 305 miles.

It gets even better; the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is eligible for a tax credit of up to $7,500. This means it can compete with the Tesla Model 3 on a fairground. However, you need to lease the Hyundai Ioniq 6 to claim the $7,500 tax incentive. Leasing an EV could be a better option than buying it if you want to save money. Not to mention, leasing the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is cheaper than leasing the Tesla Model 3.

Editors' Recommendations

James Dolan
James Dolan
Contributor
James Dolan is an automotive writer with extensive work experience having been published on The Drive, Hot Cars, Green…
The Tesla Cybertruck’s latest close-up reveals a long list of problems
The Tesla Cybertruck's doors don't fit
Tesla Cybertruck render on the road

We may have our best look yet at the exterior of Tesla’s much anticipated (and equally divisive) Cybertruck. More and more videos are emerging of “RC” or “Release Candidate” vehicles being tested in public, and a recent example gave a new perspective of some of the Tesla Cybertruck’s exterior features.

A Twitter user posted a short video containing close-up footage of the vehicle’s side and front. One notable moment involved a shot of the rear door, which appears to not sit flush with the rest of the bodywork. This issue seems to fit with a recent leak involving an email that was allegedly sent by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In the email, which Tesla hasn’t acknowledged, Musk expresses his frustration about a lack of quality control surrounding the Cybertruck, particularly issues with the vehicle’s bodywork.

Read more
New Ford F-150 Lightning Flash packs popular EV features into sub-$70k sticker price
There's 320 miles of range, too
2024 F-150 Lightning Flash debuts with most commonly-ordered functional and technology options.

Ford Motor Company aims to make EV truck selection simpler and less costly with the 2024 F-150 Lightning Flash, a new sweet-spot model that starts at just under $70,000. Referring to the Lightning Flash as a "tech-forward model," Ford employs a standard automaker strategy of bundling existing options to create a new model.

All about the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash
The F-150 Lightning Flash is essentially an optioned-up Lighting XLT model. The upgraded tech in the F-150 Lightning Flash starts with an extended-range battery, which increases the e-truck's power and range. All F-150 Lightning models have two electric motors, one on each axle. The extended-range battery delivers up to 433 kilowatts of power for up to 580 horsepower and 775 foot-pounds of torque, with an EPA estimated 320 miles maximum range. These numbers are significant boosts from the standard battery's 337kW, 452 horsepower, 775 ft-lb of torque, and EPA estimated 240 miles range.

Read more
Industry insider says Tesla Cybertruck pre-production issues are nothing to worry about (yet)
Don't judge a 16-bit truck by its pre-production models?
Tesla Cybertruck parked indoors in front of a black wall with headlights and taillights on.

The concern surrounding Tesla’s pre-production Cybertruck problems may be misplaced, according to one automotive authority. After five high-profile delays and over four years of waiting, numerous sites, commenters, and even Elon Musk himself have all pointed out problems with the pre-production vehicle. One recent issue, which may have caused the most recent push-back of the truck’s production date, relates to panel gaps on the polygonal EV.

Auto expert Sandy Munro seemed dismissive of this, telling Insider: "With prototypes, they're not as fussy about panel gaps and things like that — so you can't really throw rocks at that.”

Read more