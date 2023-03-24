 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

This could be good news for anyone who wants to use the federal EV tax credit

The U.S. and European Union are holding talks to make more EVs eligible for the EV tax credit

Joel Patel
By

Anyone that’s attempting to keep up with all of the changes with the federal tax credit for electric vehicles is sure to have gray hairs at this point. So much has changed that it takes a degree to keep up with. The United States and the European Union are currently holding negotiations to, hopefully, expand the number of vehicles that are eligible for the federal tax credit and make things a little easier for shoppers.

According to The White House, the U.S. and the European Union are holding discussions that focus on the components that go into a battery pack. The goal is to come to an agreement to include critical minerals that are extracted or processed in the European Union to count toward the current requirements for electric vehicles to be eligible for the federal tax credit under the current Inflation Reduction Act.

Related Videos
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 rear end close up driving down the road with windmills in the back.
Hyundai

“To that end, we intend to immediately begin negotiations on a targeted critical minerals agreement for the purpose of enabling relevant critical minerals extracted or processed in the European Union to count toward requirements for clean vehicles in the Section 30D clean vehicle tax credit of the Inflation Reduction Act,” stated The White House in a press release.

If negotiations go well, this could be greatly beneficial for consumers looking to purchase an electric vehicle, because it would expand the number of cars that are eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. That would lead to more people making the switch to an EV.

Under previous guidance that the government put out, EVs have to meet some requirements to be eligible for the tax credit: the EV has to have a final assembly point in North America, an EV has to have a minimum percentage of critical minerals that have to be extracted or processed in the U.S. or have minerals that come from one of America’s free trade partners or be recycled in North America, and an EV has to have a minimum percentage of battery components that are assembled or manufactured in North America.

A lot of automakers have voiced criticism against the current requirements in the Inflation Reduction Act. Brands like Hyundai and Kia got screwed over with the requirements, so hearing that the U.S. government is flexible and open to making changes could be a good sign for other countries and automakers.

While this is good news for shoppers, the U.S. government is supposed to have all of its guidelines on the federal tax credit in place this month. So, things could change for buyers very shortly.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
BMW’s latest all-electric concept is a beach-ready scooter with a surfboard
The battery-powered scooter is the resulting lovechild from BMW Motorrad and Vagabund Moto
BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept parked in the middle of a studio with a man looking at the scooter.

Based on the photos that BMW Motorrad, BMW's motorcycle arm, released of the BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept, one would assume that it’s an art piece that’s meant to sit front and center in a Los Angeles apartment. But that’s not the case. The CE 04 is the latest concept from the two companies and is an all-electric scooter with an eye on urban mobility, but somehow, it has a rack to carry a matching surfboard. Yeah, we’re a little confused by the concept, but in a good way.

If you’re familiar with the Austrian-based Vagabund, you’re probably not surprised by the CE 04 Concept. Vagabund Moto is a design studio that’s created some pretty radical car and motorcycle concepts, many of which utilize BMW’s bikes as the base. The team at Vagabund have a history of making some incredible concepts, so the CE 04 Concept fits right in with their theme of urban machines with an eye-catching design. 

Read more
Mercedes just integrated TikTok into its in-car entertainment system (really)
The third-party app will displayed on the 2024 E-Class’ enormous and high-tech Superscreen
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Superscreen close up on TikTok application.

Mercedes-Benz is consistently at the forefront of innovation. Depending on who you ask, Mercedes-Benz was the first to introduce the modern automobile, to place brakes on all four wheels of a car, and come out with crumple zones for safety. Not sexy, but definitely innovative stuff. Mercedes just gave the world the first glimpse at the 2024 E-Class, and the midsize sedan is an absolute powerhouse on the tech front. The automaker's best seller arrives with a new Superscreen system and native third-party access to popular entertainment apps like Angry Birds, Zoom, Vilvadi web browser, Webex by Cisco, and TikTok.

While GOP leaders in red states are trying to ban TikTok in the United States, claiming that the app provides the Chinese government with sensitive information, Mercedes-Benz has pulled a hold-my-non-alcoholic-beer moment by bringing the app to the new E-Class with its new MB.OS operating system. Obviously, Mercedes doesn’t want you to access TikTok while driving, because recording how you’re going to steal a Hyundai or Kia, which is something you probably learned on TikTok, from behind the wheel of your Mercedes E-Class just isn’t safe. Owners will be able to access TikTok, and other apps, through the infotainment system when the car is parked. Since the E-Class’ dashboard has two screens, your passenger can join in on all the fun that TikTok offers.

Read more
Honda stuffed an 800-HP IndyCar powertrain into the family-friendly CR-V
Honda CR-V's IndyCar engine: The result may be the most absurd, fastest, and track-ready SUV ever
Honda CR-V Hybrid Racer front end angle from driver's side parked in the middle of a road at night.

Honda is a diverse company with a wide range of products that includes planes, boat engines, and motorcycles. The Japanese brand is best known for its reliable and well-built cars that, for the most part, are boring -- except for the Civic Type R. Take the Honda CR-V, for example. It’s a class-leading SUV, but you’re not going to buy it for its thrilling performance. Leave it to Honda and some hysterical engineers without a budget to make a drool-worthy CR-V. All it took was for Honda to cram an 800-horsepower, hybrid powertrain from an IndyCar and create a deranged design. Honda describes the CR-V Hybrid Racer in the best way, calling it a “rolling electrified laboratory.”
Before we get into the CR-V Hybrid Racer, we’re going to try to rationalize its existence. IndyCar is introducing some new rules for the 2024 season. Honda, which first got into IndyCar in 1994, is getting ready for the upcoming 2024 season, where IndyCars will have to be electrified. To strum up some interest in the next era of IndyCar racing, Honda has come out with the CR-V Hybrid Racer, which the automaker is calling a “sneak preview.”

Previous

Read more