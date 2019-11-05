Daniel Craig Designed an Exclusive 007 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

No automotive nameplate is intertwined with the James Bond franchise like Aston Martin. The British automaker has been featured in at least a dozen 007 films in the last half-century. Likewise, five-time Bond star Daniel Craig has been the face of the franchise since his debut in Casino Royale. So, it seems fitting that the British actor recently designed one of the most exclusive Aston Martin releases of all time. The best part? The ultra-limited-edition 007 ride is available at Neiman Marcus just in time for this holiday season.

Naturally, only seven 007 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera will be offered. All feature a tasteful, reserved, and very British ink-blue exterior with a color-matched leather interior. The wheels are identical to those on the DBS Superleggera James Bond Special Edition released earlier this year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. To be clear, this latest, special-edition release is only an appearance package. There’s no ejector seat, and don’t expect it to fly or travel underwater. It boasts the same performance — 715 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque courtesy of a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 — as the flagship DBS Superleggera. Honestly, with a top speed north of 200 miles per hour and a 0-62 mph time of 3.4 seconds, how much more do you need?

In the words of the inimitable Billy Mays, “But, wait — there’s more!” The seven-of-a-kind gift package includes airfare to London to watch your own 007 Aston Martin roll off the assembly line. Neiman Marcus also throws in a limited-edition, platinum Seamaster Dive 300M Omega timepiece, another icon of the Bond franchise, with a custom engraved backing. How else are you going to keep track of those 0-60 track times? Buyers also receive two tickets to the world premiere of the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, plus airfare and lodging for the event.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is one of nine exclusive luxury gifts in this year’s Neiman Marcus Christmas Book. For 2019, the list of fantasy packages also includes a unique Tokyo getaway and private dinner with streetwear icon Jeff Staple; a VIP food tour of Italy with Chef Massimo Bottura; and a whirlwind private jet vacation to five of the world’s most exciting destinations, including Morocco’s Atlas Mountains and Sweden’s Icehotel. A portion of every purchase — 12% in the case of the 007 DBS Superleggera — from the Christmas Book will become a donation to The Opportunity Network.

The 007 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is on sale now. With only seven examples in production, at this point, they’re likely all spoken for. If you missed out, take heart. There’s always a Stitch Fix subscription, which is kind of the same thing.

Editors' Recommendations