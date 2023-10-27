 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

These are the car modifications you should avoid

These car mods are silly, useless, or illegal

Dave McQuilling
By
A heavily modded Lexus
F. Muhammad / Pixabay

Modding is a great way to truly make a car your own, and some people even buy a vehicle just to modify it as much as possible. Mods can make a vehicle look unique, overcome the stock vehicle’s shortcomings, and drastically increase performance. However, some car modifications come with major downsides.

Improperly installed mods, or mods that go a bit too far, can make your custom car a lot worse or may even break it completely. Then there are mods that fall foul of the law and can land you a ticket, void your warranty, or cause your car to fail its annual inspection.

Recommended Videos

Here are four relatively common vehicle mods that we don’t believe are worth the effort. You’re better off swerving the things on this list, and splashing out on a bit of trim if you’re aesthetically minded, or something like an engine remap if you’re all about performance.

A tire technician changing worn tires.
Ivan Radic/Flickr / Ivan Radic/Flickr

Oversized wheels

Big rims stand out, and it’s easy to understand why people get them on their vehicles. However, if you go too big you’re going to have problems. Many vehicles come with a range of options when it comes to wheels. Usually, you can opt to go a couple of sizes up if you pay a little extra — but the sizes stay within reason. Say a vehicle has 18” wheels as standard; there may be a 21” option available.

Related

Going beyond the options the manufacturer makes available is usually a bad idea. For a start, any change in wheels will make the speedometer inaccurate, so you’ll have to have it recalibrated. Bigger wheels also put more strain on parts like the powertrain and brakes — which means you’ll be in for an expensive repair bill sooner or later. They also effectively gear the car up, so acceleration might be noticeably impacted. Yes, they look good, but the negatives may outweigh the aesthetics after a certain point.

Audi with tinted windows
F. Muhammad / Pixabay

A heavy window tint

A heavy window tint is actually pretty practical. It can reduce the chances of the sun impacting a driver’s sight, and can keep passengers who don’t want to be seen out of view. Unfortunately, it’s also a legal minefield in the United States.

Various tint-related laws are on the books, and these vary from state to state. Some relate to the darkness of tint allowed, while others outline exactly what windows can and can’t be tinted. Tints are also very easy to spot, so if you do break or come close to breaking the law, you’re an easy target for any cops you drive past. Even if your tint is legal in your home state, it may mean you can’t drive through the state next door without problems. As a result, we can only recommend you swerve this kind of mod altogether.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk exhaust
Photo by Miles Branman/The Manual / The Manual

A modified exhaust

Exhaust mods are pretty common, and they’re also illegal in several states. While you’re unlikely to get pulled over for an illegal exhaust, your vehicle will fail inspection in states like New York and California if it has an aftermarket exhaust.

You’re facing two issues if you opt to swap out your exhaust system or muffler. The first is related to emissions. In an attempt to limit the damage our vehicles do to the planet, various laws are in force limiting what can come out of your car’s tailpipe. If your new exhaust doesn’t meet those standards, your car can’t legally be on the road.

Then there’s noise. Several states have passed laws limiting the amount of noise an exhaust system can produce. As you may have noticed, many exhaust mods only exist to make a vehicle as loud as possible. If your new exhaust’s decibel level creeps over the state limit, then your car suddenly becomes illegal.

Even if aftermarket exhausts are legal in your state, they’re unlikely to be consequence free. Exhaust mods are often one of the things that can void a manufacturer’s warranty, and you may be left on the hook for repair bills you could have otherwise avoided.

Coil spring car suspension
Marcin / Pixabay

Messing with the suspension

This is more common with trucks and SUVs, but many car owners opt to lift or lower their vehicles for various reasons. Some people like the aesthetics, some lower the vehicle for improved stability in the corners, and others lift the vehicle in an attempt to boost offroad performance.

Unfortunately, unless you really know what you’re doing, this is a great way to absolutely ruin your vehicle. Even raising the vehicle by a couple of inches can drastically affect its handling and stability. Plus, it’s a car, so any benefits when it comes to road hazards and offroading aren’t likely to outweigh the catastrophic impact it has on the vehicle’s general usage.

Lowering your car can increase your risk of damaging your vehicle when traveling up and down a ramp, hitting a pothole, or climbing a kerb. You could easily damage your car’s trim, exhaust, or oil pan due with this unnecessary mod.

Modifying your vehicle’s ride height can also lead to wheel alignment issues. Wheel alignment is one of those things you can’t really fix yourself as getting it spot on requires tens of thousands of dollars worth of specialist equipment. Wheel alignment problems can lead to uneven tire wear, tracking issues, and the vehicle seemingly attempting to shake itself apart if you drive faster than 50 mph.

Editors' Recommendations

Dave McQuilling
Dave McQuilling
Dave has spent pretty much his entire career as a journalist; this has included jobs at newspapers, TV stations, on the…
Ford F150 Lightning vs. Chevy Silverado EV: Which one should you buy?
Ford vs Chevy - the debate spills into EVs
F-150 Lightning backup power charging

The Ford F Series and the Chevrolet Silverado are the most popular pickup trucks in the United States. Of course, as the world is shifting towards electric vehicles, both GM and Ford don’t want to lose their golden goose and they now offer electric models of their best-selling vehicles. The Ford F150 Lightning was first delivered to customers in 2022, and the Chevy Silverado EV is finally available for delivery in 2023.

Since both models fall in the same price range, you may be wondering which one should you buy if you're searching for an electric pickup. Besides that, there are a few EV trucks on the market, and the F150 Lightning and Silverado EV are the most affordable options. Which one is the better option if we compare them head-to-head? Let’s find out.

Read more
As EV interest skyrockets, Tesla Model 3 dominates used car sales
The most imperfect Tesla is the perfect EV for many first-time buyers
Tesla Model S side profile from front end parked in front of mountains with a blue sky.

Tesla has absolutely dominated new EV sales for a long time, and a recent study shows the maker of electric cars is also the leading choice when it comes to used EVs. Four “types” of Tesla made it into the top ten EV searches on CarMax during February. The top two spots of that top ten list were occupied by the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, respectively.

Despite being “used,” the Teslas in question don’t seem to have depreciated much. A used Tesla Model 3 sold for an average of $37,000 -- just $3,000 less than its MSRP when new. On average, the used Tesla Model Y sold for around $100 more than its MSRP when new. Carmax claims its Model Ys were going for $47,804.

Read more
Revolutionary innovation could power electric car batteries for 3,000 miles on a single charge
Say goodbye to range anxiety
Tesla Model S charging

For anyone who has gone on a long road trip across any number of Midwestern states (especially before the advent of smartphones), not knowing exactly where, when, and if the next gas station would show up, it's a terrifying experience. The looming "E" on the dashboard starts to stand for more than "Empty," and instead represents an "Exacerbated Emotional Emergency," as thoughts and images of the car sputtering and leaving you and your traveling companions sitting on the side of the road hoping that anyone will come along, and pray that if someone does, they won't be an escaped serial killer.

That's what "range anxiety" was before electric cars came along. Now, microbursts of that same anxiousness terrorize almost every Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian owner outside the Bay Area. But thanks to an innovation from researchers at Pohang University of Science & Technology, we may not have to wait much longer for those fears to dissipate faster than water on a hot Nevada road.

Read more