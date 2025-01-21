 Skip to main content
BMW updates Big Boxer R 18 Heritage series with five variations on the theme

BMW has five new ways to cruise in style sitting upright on a motorcycle

By
2025 BMW R 18 Classic parked in a driveway in front of an open garage door.
Courtesy of BMW Mororrad

We described the 2023 BMW R 18 series as retro-cool. For 2025, BMW Motorrad updated the Heritage series with five new takes on upright cruising riding atop a 1,802 cc engine. The upgrades bring the full R18 lineup into compliance with the EU 5+ standard, which sounds like a good thing, but they also add to the ride comfort, performance, and, above all, fun.

More fun – BMW’s goal for the R 18 big Boxers

2025 BMW R 18 cruisers parked in a driveway in front of a residence.
Indeed, fun was the guiding value for the new bikes, according to BMW Boxer Series Head Markus Lederer. “Even more riding fun – that was our goal when revising the BMW R 18 and R 18 Classic,” Le=derer said. “We have refined the design, added numerous improvements in terms of detail and comfort and made the R 18 even more fun to ride with the 18-inch rear wheel.”

Model-wide updates for the BMW R 18

The 2025 BMW R 18 series upgrades to an 18-inch wheel.
BMW upgraded the R 18’s rear wheel to 18 inches from the previous 16-inch diameter and resculpted the front and rear fenders. The standard wheels are cast aluminum. The entire body, including the front fender, gas tank, and rear fender, appears to be a single unit. The R 18s also have new silencers instead of the somewhat bulbous fishtail exhaust on earlier models.

The BMW R 18 Style Blacked Out equipment is new and features black elements throughout the entire motorcycle.
Courtesy of BMW Mororrad

When BMW brought the 91 hp engine into compliance with the EU 5+ standard, they also added four ft-lb in torque to a maximum of 120 ft-lb. You can now access more than 110 ft-lb of torque from 2,000 to 4,000 rpm.

The five R 18 models have distinct differences but share the same base characteristics and components.

2025 BMW R 18

2025 BMW R18.
Courtesy of BMW Mororrad

The base model R18 has a silver powertrain, chrome-plated exhaust system, black cast wheels, and Black Storm Metallic paint. BMW added a new seat 28.3 inches from the ground, 1.1 inches higher than the previous version. Available options include blacked-out engine and exhaust componentry.

The 2025 BMW R 18 starts at $15,395 plus destination and delivery fees.

2025 BMW R 18 Classic

2025 BMW R18 Classic.
Courtesy of BMW Mororrad

The R 18 Classic goes further with the legacy theme with spoked wheels, including a 19-inch front wheel, a larger from tender with a mudguard, and round rear exhaust pipes. The Classic also includes a steering stabilizer, telescopic forks with fork covers, side bags, LED fog lights, a passenger seat, a windshield, and cruise control.

The 2025 BMW R 18 Classic starts at $18,395 plus destination and delivery fees.

2025 BMW R 18 Roctane

2025 BMW R18 Roctane.
Courtesy of BMW Mororrad

The R18 Octane with its standard black powertrain and chrome exhaust has black 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. The Roctane also includes a steering stabilizer, telescopic forks with fork covers, a one-piece bench seat, integral panniers in body color, floorboards, and cruise control.

The 2025 BMW R 18 Roctane starts at $18,995 plus destination and delivery fees.

2025 BMW R 18 B

2025 BMW R18 B.
Courtesy of BMW Mororrad

The R 18 B adds a raft of comfort and control features, including Dynamic Brake Control, Dynamic Engine Brake Control, BMW Full Integral ABS, Automatic Stability Control, steering stabilizer, telescopic forks with fork covers,  Automatic Load Compensation, heated grips, electronic immobilizer, full LED lighting, and a fork-mounted fairing.

The R18 B’s equipment list continues with a one-piece bench seat, infotainment system, integral panniers in body color, 12V socket,  tachometer, cruise control, comfort turn indicators, a colored TFT screen, on-board computer, adjustable handbrake and clutch levers, storage compartment with charging function, Keyless Ride, Riding Modes, connectivity, power reserve indicator, a Black powertrain, and Intelligent Emergency Call.

The 2025 BMW R 18 B starts at $20,395 plus destination and delivery fees.

2025 BMW R 18 Transcontinental

2025 BMW R18 Transcontinental.
Courtesy of BMW Mororrad

The R 18 Transcontinental is the most touring-worthy model. Its equipment list starts with the components of the R 18 B and adds fairing lowers, a top case in body color, seat heating, a chrome rearview mirror, and an engine protection bar.

The 2025 BMW R 18 Transcontinental starts at $24,395 plus destination and delivery fees.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
