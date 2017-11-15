Forget the DeLorean: Someone Built a ‘Back to the Future’ Time Machine out of a VW Bus

If Doc Brown could make a time machine out of a Delorean, why not a Volkswagen Bus? A one-of-a-kind van inspired by Back to the Future — complete with flux capacitor — is currently on sale via Velocity Motorcars, a Nashville-based company that specializes in luxury car sales.

The 1967 Volkswagen Bus has been decked out in details that mimic the time machine featured in the cult 1985 film from Robert Zemeckis. Of course, Doc Brown chose a Delorean and not a VW, but we appreciate the extra legroom that the Bus offers.

The fully restored vehicle boasts a 1.5-liter engine and a manual transmission. The immaculate gray paint job, which we can only assumed is an homage to the original Back to the Future color scheme, contrasts with the bright orange and yellow interior.

While this custom job retains the classic VW silhouette, the rest of the car has a more futuristic feel. Gull-wing doors swing upward, just as they do on the Delorean. On the dash you’ll find a similar console that was seen in the movie, which complements the most important feature of the entire set-up: the flux capacitor, aka “what makes time travel possible,” according to Doc.

Great Scott! There are even more amenities: The rear of the vehicle is outfitted as a mini theater, complete with one captain’s chair and two benches, one of which lifts up to reveal more cargo space. You can easily store more gear on a rooftop rack — good to know if you’re traveling through time.

Velocity Motorcars’ internet price for this Volkswagen Bus is a cool $89,995, which isn’t too bad considering you’re buying a time machine. We’re only left with two questions: Does this Volkswagen Bus reach 88 miles per hour? And when we are ever going to get a real hoverboard like the one Marty McFly had in Back to the Future Part II?

If Back to the Future isn’t your thing — we’ll try hard not to judge — but you still love the Volkswagen Bus, we’ve got good news for you: The German automaker is reinvesting in the iconic design.

Images courtesy of Velocity Motorcars.