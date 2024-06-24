 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

American road racing in 2025 with the MotoAmerica Talent Cup

The MotoAmerica Talent Cup can help young riders who aspire a career in motorcycle racing.

By

MotoAmerica racing at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca photo by Brian J. Nelson
MotoAmerica reveals a new program for young motorcycle drivers in North America who dream of competing in international championships. Starting in 2025, the MotoAmerica Talent Cup will be part of the Road to MotoGP racing preparation program, a global collection of competitions and programs for young riders seeking a career in motorcycle racing.

Why the MotoAmerica Talent Cup matters

MotoAmerica Talent Cup logo on white background.
MotoAmerica, the short name for the MotoAmerica AMA/FIM North American Road Racing Championship, manages seven classes of motorcycle road racing, from Steel Commander Superbikes to Mini Cup by Motul. MotoAmerica is sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). MotoAmerica has helped other classes of motorcycle racing and is now opening the MotoAmerica Talent Cup.

Recommended Videos

The MotoAmerica Talent Cup will raise the bar with standardized race-spec Moto3 class motorcycles to give young riders a better chance to prepare for international competition.

MotoAmerica Talent Cup racing program

Krämer APX-350 MA purpose-built racing motorcycle makes over 50 horsepower and weighs under 255 pounds.
MotoAmerica / MotoAmerica

The MotoAmerica Cup is for riders aged 14-21 and includes at least six events plus a preseason test event. Since 2018, young riders could race in the Junior Cup with production-class motorcycles. The MotoAmerica Talent Cup will use higher-level, purpose-built Krämer racing motorcycles.

The Krämer APX-350MA weighs less than 255 pounds and generates 50 horsepower. The motorcycles have adjustable suspension and chassis, Dunlop tire, and a Mectronick MKE5 racing ECU.

Full specifications and technical details for the Krämer APX-350MA will be available in August 2024, with delivery expected in mid-February 2025. The APX-350 MA will sell for $22,495. Individuals can register on the Krämer APX-350MA waitlist now.

In addition to competing in an up-leveled competition schedule, participants in the MotoAmerica Talent Cup will also have a chance to compete at a higher level. Up to five MotoAmerica Talent Cup riders will be invited to try out for the RedBull MotoGP “Rookies Cup selection each year.

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
The 2025 Lincoln Aviator: A ‘touchless’ SUV with some luxury touches
The Lincoln Aviator goes hands free
2025 Lincoln Aviator

The luxury SUV market is booming, and the 2025 Lincoln Aviator is entering an incredibly crowded and competitive environment. The American manufacturer believes it has done enough to stand out and promises exquisite touches as standard, unique trim options and a revamped infotainment system. The 2025 Aviator is set to launch in summer 2024.

I recently had an opportunity to get up close and personal with the new Lincoln Aviator, which is a great chance to check out a few smaller details and wrestle with the seats. However, it’s worth pointing out that this didn’t include any drive time, so I can’t comment on things like the performance and ride. There are also things you’ll probably spot in a week-long review period, and certainly spot if you own one, which will likely slip under the radar during a 30-ish minute walk around. Still, first impressions are important and the new Aviator certainly gives a solid first impression.
The exterior has had a bit of a redesign

Read more
2025 MINI Cooper S 4-door on the way to U.S. this summer
The 2025 MINI family of cars grows again, but the new 4-door isn't larger
2024 Mini Cooper S 4-door right side doors and rear quarter panel with sunroof and slight wing.

The 2025 MINI lineup grows again, with an all-new gasoline-powered MINI Cooper and Cooper S 4-door joining the 3-door MINI Cooper and Cooper S launched earlier this year. The more powerful MINI Cooper S 4-door version will reach the U.S. first, arriving by early September, while the non-"S" MINI Cooper 4-door won't make it to our shores before early 2025.
Why the 2025 MINI Cooper 4-door matters

The MINI game strategy calls for keeping the MINI internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup fresh while developing a complementary cadre of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). Last year, MINI took over the Sphere in Las Vegas to introduce Spike, the brand's new AI digital assistant, along with the 2025 MINI Countryman Electric.
New features in the 2025 MINI Cooper 4-door

Read more
24 Hours of Le Mans results: Ferrari wins second year in a row
Ferrari's Le Mans win is especially sweet because of the F1 Monaco win
Ferrari 499P hypercar 50 wins the 24 hours of Lemans.

Ferrari won the 24 hours of Le Mans 2024, making it two consecutive overall wins in the grueling endurance race for the Ferrari factory team AF Corse. Ferrari entered two 499P hypercars in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) race, the winning car #50 and the third-place finisher #51.
Why winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans matters

Ferrari is one of the winningest automotive brands in history. This year's 24 0f Hours of Le Mans is Ferrari's 11th overall win at Le Mans, although teams from the Maranello factory have also won 29 class titles. This year's win gives Ferrari 40 wins at Le Mans.

Read more