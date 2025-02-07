 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

What Super Bowl travelers should know, according to KAYAK

Super Bowl travel tips from KAYAK

By
super bowl travel kayak football on field
Dave Adamson via Unsplash

The 2025 Super Bowl is a classic matchup, pitting the Chief’s unfolding dynasty against the Eagles’ #1 ranked defense. Behind center, Patrick Mahomes’ pocket presence and sidearm throws will test the Philadelphia defensive line and secondary coverage. It’s reminiscent of a heavyweight bout between two proven contenders.

But with KC going for a three-peat and passionate Eagles fans yearning to attend, several travel trends have emerged, as KAYAK discovered. After all, fans must get there before taking their seats at the Super Dome. Here’s what to know.

Recommended Videos

Flight searches are down, hotel rates are up

Bourbon Street, New Orleans
Bourbon Street, New Orleans Kristina Volgenau via Unsplash

According to KAYAK, there’s a -65% difference in flight searches for the 2025 Super Bowl compared to last season’s in Las Vegas. Eagles fans continue showing their passion, with Philadephia topping the list for flight searches into New Orleans. In that category, Kansas City wasn’t in the top five. But after arriving, fans need somewhere to stay, where nightly hotel rates have jumped 176% compared to other times, to $1,258. 

Related

Even with decreased interest in flights, average airfare increased 58%. The average cost for a trip to the Big Easy is now $445. To help travelers find the best deals, KAYAK offers several tips.

  • KAYAK offers Price Alerts, which alert you to the best deals on airfare and hotels.
  • Researching nearby airports in the KAYAK search box can net you a lower fare 
  • Book with free cancellation, so if your itinerary changes, cancel your hotel without being charged
  • Use KAYAK PriceCheck and email them the deals you find or upload a screenshot to the app, and they’ll tell you if there’s a better one.

Editors’ Recommendations

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
JetBlue launches new premium travel experience
JetBlue introduces EvenMore premium experience
jetblue evenmore premium experience jan ej v3 6

JetBlue’s premium travel experience, EvenMore, is now available for booking on jetblue.com and its mobile app. January 28 will bring additional perks to EvenMore members, like a new premium snack, free alcoholic beverages, and dedicated overhead bin space. The launch is part of the airline’s JetForward strategy, which offers benefits and products tailored to customers.
EvenMore delivers a premium experience at 35,000 feet

Marty St. George, president, JetBlue, said: “It’s no secret that customers increasingly value unique experiences, so we’re bringing together great service and affordable fares into a competitive, elevated travel option. Building on the success of Even More Space, the new EvenMore offers new amenities that our customers will love, in addition to the extra legroom they enjoy today.”

Read more
Phoenix travel guide: Where to stay, what to eat, and more
The best parts to experience in the Valley of the Sun
Phoenix Arizona skyline at night. full moon over Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, officially recognized on May 4, 1868, has blossomed into one of the most dynamic destinations in the American Southwest. Known as the Valley of the Sun, this desert city basks in nearly 300 days of sunshine each year, making it a perfect year-round escape.

With its warm desert breezes, iconic palm trees, and a culinary scene that draws inspiration from neighboring Santa Fe and beyond, Phoenix offers something for everyone. Whether you're seeking adventure in its landscapes, savoring Southwestern cuisine, or lounging at one of the area's best hotels, this Phoenix travel guide has you covered with the best things to do, places to stay, and where to eat in the Valley of Sun.
Where to stay

Read more
Construction at Glacier National Park means changes for your trip — what to know
NPS imposes new rule to manage visitors at Glacier National Parl
The Garden Wall along the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park.

In fall of 2024, the officials at Glacier National Park started a major construction project to replace aging infrastructure. This included the Swiftcurrent area water system, which was originally installed in the 1960s and is in desperate need of replacement. The rehabilitation project also includes road and safety improvements. Since the construction project encroaches on much of the parking options, the National Park Service has announced that personal vehicle access to Many Glacier will be restricted.

Visitors to the park can still enjoy access through a temporary shuttle service that will start operating in July and conclude in September. Otherwise, all vehicles, bikes, and foot traffic will not be permitted until the construction is complete.

Read more