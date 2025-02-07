What Super Bowl travelers should know, according to KAYAK

The 2025 Super Bowl is a classic matchup, pitting the Chief’s unfolding dynasty against the Eagles’ #1 ranked defense. Behind center, Patrick Mahomes’ pocket presence and sidearm throws will test the Philadelphia defensive line and secondary coverage. It’s reminiscent of a heavyweight bout between two proven contenders.

But with KC going for a three-peat and passionate Eagles fans yearning to attend, several travel trends have emerged, as KAYAK discovered. After all, fans must get there before taking their seats at the Super Dome. Here’s what to know.

Flight searches are down, hotel rates are up

According to KAYAK, there’s a -65% difference in flight searches for the 2025 Super Bowl compared to last season’s in Las Vegas. Eagles fans continue showing their passion, with Philadephia topping the list for flight searches into New Orleans. In that category, Kansas City wasn’t in the top five. But after arriving, fans need somewhere to stay, where nightly hotel rates have jumped 176% compared to other times, to $1,258.

Even with decreased interest in flights, average airfare increased 58%. The average cost for a trip to the Big Easy is now $445. To help travelers find the best deals, KAYAK offers several tips.