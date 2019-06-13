The Manual
Travel

Compete for $1 Million in National Geographic’s Gritty, Nonstop Race to the Center of the Earth

Mike Richard
By
national geographic race to the center of earth application rafting adventure
Firdouss Ross

Somehow, for almost 20 years, Survivor has convinced audiences of the “impossibility” of surviving on desert islands where people already live. The Amazing Race upped the ante by challenging contestants with legitimately difficult tasks around the globe, often in near-impossible timeframes. Still, when the shows’ teams include 60-something homemakers, it’s hard to imagine either is really that difficult. If neither is challenging enough for you, National Geographic is looking to take the concept of adventure competition to a whole new level for 2020.

From the producers of The Amazing Race comes National Geographic’s eight-part series Race to the Center of the Earth. They promise this to be unlike any other adventure series on TV. Four teams of three contestants each will be dropped at different corners of the globe with no clue where they are. Each team will race toward a single buoy in the center of the ocean. Inside will be a winner-take-all cash prize of $1 million. The nonstop race will demand mental fortitude, survival savvy, and physical endurance through some of the world’s toughest terrain, including jungles, deserts, mountains, rivers, arctic tundra, and busy cities.

Executive Vice President of Unscripted Entertainment for National Geographic Networks, Geoff Daniels, told Deadline: “Unlike other competition formats, Race to the Center of the Earth will combine the grittiness of a survival show with the cinematic style of a feature film action-thriller dropping viewers into the middle of a heart-pounding journey unlike anything ever made for television.”

Producers are keeping the full details under wraps, but they’re quick to point out that this is a race that’s not for the faint of heart. It’s a bit like an ultra-endurance version of the Global Scavenger Hunt that we covered in 2018, but with a whole lot more cash at stake. It will be a grueling, multi-week adventure race designed to push even the heartiest explorers to their limits. Beyond sheer physical and mental fitness, contestants are expected to have certifications or memberships related to scuba diving, rafting, skydiving, outdoor survival, and the like.

Applications for the Race to the Center of the Earth contest are now open. Applicants will need to answer two dozen questions, including typical personal information, plus details about who they’d like to race with and their relationship to their teammates. The most significant bit, however, is convincing the show’s producers of a compelling reason why viewers would want to root for their team. Finally, a brief video is required so the producers can gauge the applicants’ onscreen presence (or lack thereof).

Before gearing up for your own race to the center of the Earth, check out our roundup of must-have adventure racing gear and tips from adventure competition pros Team NorCal.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The TSA Wants You to Adopt Unwanted Bomb-Sniffing Puppies (Seriously)
Up Next

The Best Beers to Share with Dad this Father's Day
arizona canyon de chelly hike navajo rei adventures edit 35
Outdoors

A Remote Camping Trip in Arizona’s Canyon de Chelly

The only way onto Canyon de Chelly in Arizona is with a trusted tour company that is partnered with the Navajo Nation, the owners of the land. Here's what you can expect.
Posted By David Duran
chilipad sleep system review cube 2
Living

Sleep Cool with Chilipad, a Personal Bed Chiller and Heater

We think is the best revolution in sleep technology since the invention of the blanket.
Posted By Chase McPeak
a brief history of the chevrolet corvette 6th national caravan 25th anniversary celebration museum
Auto

A Brief History of the Chevrolet Corvette, America’s Most Iconic Sports Car

Before this world-famous car was ever recognized as one of the best American-made models, it wasn't even called the Corvette. And it wasn't a sports car, either.
Posted By Steven John
best travel gifts for men man hiking ocean
Travel

10 Father’s Day Gifts for Your Travel-Loving Pops

For the sophisticated, traveling dads in your life, your Father's Day shopping begins here.
Posted By Mike Richard
man using car radio
Travel

12 Best Audiobooks for Road Trips

We've included enthralling stories about American pop culture, the scenic land, its history, and, yes, even the darkness buried beneath all these topics.
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
best road trip cars vw van 32
Auto

14 Best Road Trip Cars, From the Practical to the Drool-Worthy

You want a car that can go the distance — maybe even cross-country. But you also need to balance practicality with style.
Posted By Mike Richard
easy international booze destinations tijuanamexico
Food & Drink

Wheels Up and Bottoms Up: 6 Easy-to-Get-to Booze Destinations

Here are a few spots that are both convenient to large U.S. metro areas and chock-full with some combination of outstanding craft beer, wine, and/or cocktails.
Posted By Mark Stock
best road trips in usa pacific coast highway big sur california getty images editorial only
Travel

12 Best Road Trip Routes in the USA

The U.S. was blessed with some truly stunning drives -- check out the best of the best here.
Posted By Mike Richard
best travel pants men foehn brise pant huckberry
Outdoors

23 Best Travel Pants for Hiking, Exploring, and Everything in Between

Our favorite, all-around travel pants are suitable for every environment and activity, from finding comfort on the plane to finding adventure outdoors.
Posted By Clay Abney
Wild Atlantic Way
Travel

Best Road Trips in the World: 12 Drives Worth Flying For

There’s no shortage of stunning road trips here in the U.S., but some of the world's most beautiful drives are worthy flying for.
Posted By Mike Richard
guide to pride celebrations in the us parades chicago getty feat
Culture

The Biggest Pride Parties, Parades, and Celebrations Around the Country

Whether you're part of the community or an ally, there's a place for everyone at these Pride celebrations.
Posted By Cody Gohl
review curtain london hotel club the featured image
Travel

The Curtain London is Shoreditch and the East End’s Hottest Hotel

With a great location, spacious and comfortable rooms, and a rooftop pool to die for, The Curtain London is the perfect London base for singles or couples.
Posted By Chase McPeak
national parks adventure sunrise
Travel

The Best Travel and Adventure Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

If you're reading this, you're staring at a screen. Wouldn't you rather be exploring a different part of the world than the Internet?
Posted By Nicole Raney
11 cadogan gardens hotel review london feauted image
Travel

Is 11 Cadogan Gardens the Most British Hotel in London? Indubitably, Old Chap

Located within four separate Victorian townhouses, 11 Cadogan Gardens offers ideal British hospitality.
Posted By Chase McPeak