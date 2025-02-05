 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Planning a trip to Belize? Fort George Hotel & Spa has a special deal for you

Enjoy savings of up to 45%

By
Fort George Hotel & Spa
Fort George Hotel & Spa / Fort George Hotel & Spa

If Belize has been on your travel bucket list, now is the perfect time to book your stay. Fort George Hotel & Spa is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an exclusive promotion, offering guests a luxurious getaway at a fraction of the price.

Nestled in the heart of Belize City’s historic Fort George neighborhood, this upscale hotel has quickly become a top choice for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure. To mark its milestone anniversary, the hotel is launching a limited-time flash sale, giving guests up to 45% off new bookings made between February 1 and February 28, 2025.

Recommended Videos

The details of the promotion

Fort George Hotel & Spa
Fort George Hotel & Spa

The promotion is valid for travel dates from February 1, 2025, to December 19, 2025, giving guests plenty of time to plan their dream getaway. To take advantage of this exclusive deal, a minimum two-night stay is required, and bookings must be made at least seven days in advance through the hotel’s call center or official website. 

Related

Guests who book during the promotion period will also receive special perks, including two sip tickets, a $25 spa credit, and exclusive February-only deals at The Treehouse, the hotel’s signature bar and restaurant. These limited-time offers include $15 cocktails and buy-one-get-one-free specials on select menu items throughout the month.

What to expect from Fort George Hotel & Spa

Fort George Hotel & Spa
Fort George Hotel & Spa

With 33 stylish courtyard rooms, the hotel offers a chic yet comfortable retreat for travelers looking to unwind in the heart of Belize City.

For those in need of relaxation, the K’IN Spa is a must-visit. Guests can indulge in rejuvenating massages, facials, and body treatments, as well as nail services, waxing, sauna therapy, and luxurious salon experiences.

Food and drink lovers will appreciate The Treehouse, the hotel’s onsite restaurant and bar, where flavorful cocktails and dishes celebrate the local flavors of Belize. 

If adventure is calling, Fort George Hotel & Spa offers unforgettable excursions beyond the hotel grounds. Guests can explore Mayan ruins, zipline through the lush rainforest, ride horseback through scenic landscapes, or take to the skies on a bespoke helicopter tour for breathtaking aerial views of Belize.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
The best Amsterdam hotels: These are the ones worth your money
I tried all the best hotels in Amsterdam: Here's where you should stay
Amsterdam, Netherlands boats and canals

Amsterdam, one of Europe's most sought-after travel destinations, is known for its beautiful canals, world-class museums, and lively nightlife, and it's a magnet for travelers seeking a unique experience. You can spend your afternoons wandering through the Van Gogh Museum, exploring the tulip-filled gardens nearby, or delving into the progressive cultural scene, including its famed exploration of psychedelics.

But a great adventure starts with the right accommodation. Whether you're staying in Amsterdam itself or considering a visit to nearby destinations like The Hague, choosing the perfect hotel can make all the difference. Amsterdam hotels range from luxurious canal-side retreats to charming boutique stays with character.

Read more
Planning a boating trip? Here are the hottest Caribbean locations for 2025
The Bahamas is 2025's most popular Caribbean boating spot.
Fishing Boat

If you’re dreaming of a Caribbean boating adventure in 2025, now is the time to start planning. Getmyboat, the world's largest boat rental marketplace, just released its list of the hottest boating destinations in the Caribbean for the upcoming year. 

By analyzing demand and rental data from 2024, Getmyboat has pinpointed the most popular cities and islands for boaters. Ready to set sail? Here's where you'll want to drop anchor in 2025.
1. Nassau, The Bahamas

Read more
11 unforgettable things to do in Dublin that will make you fall in love with the city
Explore everything Dublin has to offer.
Dublin Ireland

Dublin has a magic about it, like a city that somehow knows all of your favorite things and serves them up on a platter. From the cozy pubs to the friendly people to the endless charm, it’s no wonder Dublin is one of the best places to visit in Ireland.

Dublin’s history traces back a millennium, when the first settlement was established in the city center in the fourth century. But Dublin isn’t just about ancient tales and old buildings. From iconic destinations like Temple Bar to the quirky corners of George’s Street Arcade, the things to do in Dublin are as diverse as they are delightful. Whenever I hear a U2 song or am enjoying a pint of Guinness on St. Patrick's Day, I'm wishing I was in Dublin. This gorgeous city will steal your heart faster than you can say “sláinte!”
The top things to see and do in Dublin
St. Stephen's Green

Read more