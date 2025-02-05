Planning a trip to Belize? Fort George Hotel & Spa has a special deal for you

Table of Contents Table of Contents The details of the promotion What to expect from Fort George Hotel & Spa

If Belize has been on your travel bucket list, now is the perfect time to book your stay. Fort George Hotel & Spa is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an exclusive promotion, offering guests a luxurious getaway at a fraction of the price.

Nestled in the heart of Belize City’s historic Fort George neighborhood, this upscale hotel has quickly become a top choice for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure. To mark its milestone anniversary, the hotel is launching a limited-time flash sale, giving guests up to 45% off new bookings made between February 1 and February 28, 2025.

The details of the promotion

The promotion is valid for travel dates from February 1, 2025, to December 19, 2025, giving guests plenty of time to plan their dream getaway. To take advantage of this exclusive deal, a minimum two-night stay is required, and bookings must be made at least seven days in advance through the hotel’s call center or official website.

Guests who book during the promotion period will also receive special perks, including two sip tickets, a $25 spa credit, and exclusive February-only deals at The Treehouse, the hotel’s signature bar and restaurant. These limited-time offers include $15 cocktails and buy-one-get-one-free specials on select menu items throughout the month.

What to expect from Fort George Hotel & Spa

With 33 stylish courtyard rooms, the hotel offers a chic yet comfortable retreat for travelers looking to unwind in the heart of Belize City.

For those in need of relaxation, the K’IN Spa is a must-visit. Guests can indulge in rejuvenating massages, facials, and body treatments, as well as nail services, waxing, sauna therapy, and luxurious salon experiences.

Food and drink lovers will appreciate The Treehouse, the hotel’s onsite restaurant and bar, where flavorful cocktails and dishes celebrate the local flavors of Belize.

If adventure is calling, Fort George Hotel & Spa offers unforgettable excursions beyond the hotel grounds. Guests can explore Mayan ruins, zipline through the lush rainforest, ride horseback through scenic landscapes, or take to the skies on a bespoke helicopter tour for breathtaking aerial views of Belize.