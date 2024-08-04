Your French vacation could feature fjords

When you think of fjords, images of Norway’s dramatic landscapes or Canada’s majestic coastlines might come to mind. But did you know that France boasts its own stunning fjord-like formations? Situated near the vibrant town of Marseille and the quaint fishing town of Cassis, France, lies Calanques National Park, home to the breathtaking Calanques. These natural wonders, carved into limestone cliffs and filled with crystal-clear blue waters, offer a unique and picturesque experience. Here’s everything you need to know before exploring these hidden gems.

Getting to Calanques National Park

Calanques National Park is easily accessible from several locations, including Marseille, La Ciotat, and Cassis, France. If you’re starting from Marseille, take the RTM bus, while visitors from Cassis can use bus line M01. Those in La Ciotat should hop on the Ciotabus for a convenient journey. Although you can drive to Calanques such as Morgiou, Callelongue, Sormiou, and Sugiton, it’s recommended to leave your car behind due to limited parking and lack of official lots.

The park is open 24/7 with free entry, but be aware of seasonal closures due to fire risk, especially from June to September. The area’s warm Mediterranean climate heightens the potential for wildfires, so the park can close on short notice. To stay informed, check the My Calanques app daily between 5 and 6 pm for updates on closures, as officials assess conditions to ensure visitor safety.

Which calanques should you visit?

With the park stretching over 200 square miles and containing 26 calanques, it can be difficult to decide which ones to check out. These are a few of the most popular choices.

Calanque de Port-Pin is the most accessible from Cassis, France, reachable in about 30 minutes. Ideal for a quick day trip, Port-Pin is perfect for a refreshing swim or a relaxing picnic. Its convenient location makes it a popular choice for visitors looking to enjoy the park’s beauty without a lengthy hike.

Calanque de Sugiton features two small pebble beaches framed by towering cliffs. Begin your adventure from the pine forests of the Luminy estate and trek to the Tour d’Orient, a lookout point about 800 feet high. This former military watchtower provides some of the best panoramic views of the park. For beachgoers, water shoes are recommended due to the rocky terrain.

Calanque de Sormiou is the largest and one of the most popular Calanques in Marseille, perfect for hiking enthusiasts. The journey from the parking area takes about an hour, leading you to a stunning turquoise cove surrounded by breathtaking mountain views.

Consider making a reservation before you go

During the bustling summer months, certain areas of the Calanques experience heavy foot traffic, leading to significant erosion. To help preserve these national wonders, especially at the popular sites of Calanques de Sugiton and Pierres Tombées, the park requires visitors to make a free reservation. This system is in place from June 29 to September 1, as well as on September 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2024. Reservations can be made up to three days in advance and until 6 pm the night before you visit.