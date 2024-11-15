CASETiFY takes flight with bold new travel collection

CASETiFY, the tech-lifestyle brand known for its phone cases, is taking its expertise in protection and personalization to new heights with the launch of its CASETiFY Travel collection. This marks a bold expansion for the company, offering a line of fully customizable, made-to-order luggage designed for the modern explorer.

Following its remarkable success in the phone case industry, with over 20 million cases sold worldwide and projected 2024 revenue of $300 million, CASETiFY’s move into travel feels like a natural progression, according to Wesley Ng, CEO and Co-founder of CASETiFY.

“For over a decade, we’ve been perfecting the art of protection and personalization for tech devices, entering the travel category is a natural evolution that brings our signature Bounce technology and customization platform to a new frontier. We’re not just launching luggage – we’re reimagining how the next generation of creative travelers protect and express themselves on the go,” Ng stated.

CASETiFY Bounce collection

This launch unveils a range of travel essentials, including the Bounce Carry On Roller, a tech pack organizer, and a set of packing cubes. Here’s how the new luggage integrates CASETiFY’s signature features:

The Bounce Carry On Roller boasts the company’s proven Bounce technology, strategically placed bumpers for impact absorption, and a durable German-engineered Makrolon® polycarbonate shell.

Hinomoto Miraclent Ball-Bearing wheels ensure smooth rolling, while the aircraft-grade aluminum telescoping handle system and puncture-resistant YKK zippers with TSA-approved locks provide added convenience and security. A built-in AirTag pocket allows for easy luggage tracking.

CASETiFY’s patent-pending printing technology allows for full-surface personalization on the Bounce Carry On Roller. Choose from the interactive CASETiFY Dot Font, offering letter-by-letter customization, or the Skyline Font with a range of vibrant colors.

The CASETiFY Bounce Carry On Roller, priced at $399, is now available in North America and South Korea through CASETiFY.com and select retail locations.