Where to thrift: the top U.S. cities for secondhand finds

If you love the thrill of hunting for unique treasures and scoring budget-friendly deals, this news is for you. A new study by CouponFollow has revealed the best U.S. cities for thrift shopping, spotlighting places where variety, affordability, and quality secondhand items reign supreme.

Thrifting isn’t just a hobby, it’s also a major money-saver. According to the study, the average American saves $2,000 a year by shopping secondhand. Whether you’re curious to see if your city made the list or planning your next travel adventure around thrift store stops, these destinations are worth exploring.

The best cities in America for thrifting

When it comes to thrifting, New York City takes the crown as the best city for secondhand shopping in 2024. With 178 thrift stores offering everything from trendy vintage finds to budget-friendly essentials, it’s a paradise for savvy shoppers. Close on NYC’s heels is Newark, NJ, boasting an impressive 137 thrift stores, making it another top destination for secondhand enthusiasts.

If affordability is your main goal, look no further than Long Beach and Irvine, CA, which top the list for the most budget-friendly thrift stores. Meanwhile, New Orleans stands out for quality, with 27 highly rated shops boasting 4.5 stars or higher.

The full list

Here’s the full list of the best U.S. cities for thrifting.