  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hurry! Grab These Trail Camera Deals While They’re Still Here

By

If you’re spending any amount of time outdoors or going backpacking, you’re probably wracking your brain trying to think of supplies you might need. There are tent deals for where you’ll rest your head at night and backpack deals for how you’ll carry all your gear. Of course, you’ll want some other gear, too, like tools, flashlights, etc.

How are you planning on taking photos? You can always use your phone, but then you have to sit in one spot and wait. Instead, you could set up a trail camera, like the ones Walmart has on sale right now. Just place the trail cam and let the wildlife and nature do all the work for you. The Wildgame Innovations Terra Extreme 12MP HD Infrared Digital Scouting Game Camera is $32, or $16 off. Alternatively, the Spypoint Link-Micro 8MP WMN Nationwide Cellular Trail Camera is $90, or $38 off. You can read more about those cameras and their deals below.

Wildgame Innovations Terra Extreme 12MP HD Digital Scouting Camera — $32, was $48

Wildgame Innovations Terra Extreme Digital Scouting Game Camera on white background.

The Wildgame Innovations Terra Extreme Digital Trail Camera takes 12-megapixel photos to get clear images of all kinds of wildlife. The 21-piece, high-intensity LED flash will illuminate the area up to 60 feet away and has infrared to take great shots at night or in low-light conditions. The camera also simultaneously records the last 15 seconds in HD video footage. Trigger speed is less than a second, so if it moves, the camera will capture it. You can use a standard SDHC media card to store content. It comes with bungee cords so you can secure the camera to trees and other nearby scenery. Normally $48, Walmart is offering the Wildgame Innovations Terra Extreme 12MP HD Infrared Digital Scouting Game Camera for $32 with free two-day shipping.

Spypoint Link-Micro 8MP WMN Nationwide Cellular Trail Camera — $90, was $128

Spypoint Link-Micro 8MP WMN Nationwide Cellular Trail Camera on white background.

If a tree falls in the woods and no one is around to watch, does it make a sound? Well, now you can find out with the Spypoint Link-Micro 8MP WMN Nationwide Cellular Trail Camera. It captures 8MP photos and HD-quality videos. The best part is that it has mobile 4G cellular connectivity built-in and comes with a preactivated SIM card. There is a free monthly plan, but premium plans are available with more features. Just set the camera up, and it will broadcast all captured media, which you can access remotely. It has a 0.5-second trigger speed, so it’s fast, and the flash range extends up to 80 feet away. Normally $128, Walmart is offering the Spypoint Link-Micro 8MP WMN Nationwide Cellular Trail Camera for $90. Don’t sleep on this one.

More Deals on Outdoor and Rugged Gear

If you want to see what else is available at a discount, we have you covered. We researched and rounded up all of the best offers on outdoor gear. You can check those out below.

Amazon Outdoor Gear Deals

Up to 62% off
Outdoor enthusiasts will find all their outdoor and camping gear needs online with special discounted items on fishing, hunting, and camping gear.
Buy at Amazon

Men's The North Face Apparel Deals

Up to 30% off
Upgrade your closet with these awesome deals from The North Face.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Trail Camera Deals

Up to 40% off
For around half the price, you can get a trail camera with high megapixels, good battery life, and mobile provider support with these amazing deals.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Outdoor Cooking Deals

Up to 25% off
Make cooking on camp a breeze with the right cooking equipment, including grills and cookware.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods Camping and Hiking Deals

Up to 50% off
Enjoy up to 50% off on these camping deals where you can find packing items, accessories, tents, cooking equipment, and a lot more.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

BioLite Deals

Up to 30% Off
BioLite is a trusted brand when it comes to making outdoor and camping life convenient - from energy sources and lighting to gear kits and cooking equipment, so take advantage of REI's 25% discount.
Buy at REI

How to choose the right tent for camping

http://theangle.digitaltrends.com

Air mattress vs. sleeping bag: Which should you choose?

theangle.digitaltrends.com

Nature photography could be your next quarantine hobby — this is why

theangle.digitaltrends.com

Fuel the Fire With These 7 Best Roasting Sticks and Accessories

The Best Backyard Camping Ideas for Curing Cabin Fever

Best Backyard Camping Ideas

The 7 Best Wheelchair-Accessible Campgrounds in America

man in wheelchair by beach

The Best RV Campgrounds in America

best rv campgrounds in america vacations poland camper trailer on the shore of bay drawsko lake

7 Best Pieces of Cycling Gear For Commuting

the best bike commuting gear 2021

The 14 Best Thru-Hiking Gear in 2021 That Can Tackle Any Long-Distance Trek

Best Thru-Hiking Gear

The 9 Best Cycling Shorts for Maximum Comfort and Style

Up to 50% off Ray-Ban Sunglasses During This Sale

Ray-Ban Justin Color Mix Low Bridge Fit sunglasses on white background.

Airstream and Pottery Barn’s New Trailer Brings Creature Comforts to Campers

Airstream and Pottery Barn Trailer

Been Dreaming of a Hoverboard? This One Is Only $88 at Walmart

Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard and Self Balancing Scooter