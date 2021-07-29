The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re spending any amount of time outdoors or going backpacking, you’re probably wracking your brain trying to think of supplies you might need. There are tent deals for where you’ll rest your head at night and backpack deals for how you’ll carry all your gear. Of course, you’ll want some other gear, too, like tools, flashlights, etc.

How are you planning on taking photos? You can always use your phone, but then you have to sit in one spot and wait. Instead, you could set up a trail camera, like the ones Walmart has on sale right now. Just place the trail cam and let the wildlife and nature do all the work for you. The Wildgame Innovations Terra Extreme 12MP HD Infrared Digital Scouting Game Camera is $32, or $16 off. Alternatively, the Spypoint Link-Micro 8MP WMN Nationwide Cellular Trail Camera is $90, or $38 off. You can read more about those cameras and their deals below.

Wildgame Innovations Terra Extreme 12MP HD Digital Scouting Camera — $32, was $48

The Wildgame Innovations Terra Extreme Digital Trail Camera takes 12-megapixel photos to get clear images of all kinds of wildlife. The 21-piece, high-intensity LED flash will illuminate the area up to 60 feet away and has infrared to take great shots at night or in low-light conditions. The camera also simultaneously records the last 15 seconds in HD video footage. Trigger speed is less than a second, so if it moves, the camera will capture it. You can use a standard SDHC media card to store content. It comes with bungee cords so you can secure the camera to trees and other nearby scenery. Normally $48, Walmart is offering the Wildgame Innovations Terra Extreme 12MP HD Infrared Digital Scouting Game Camera for $32 with free two-day shipping.

Spypoint Link-Micro 8MP WMN Nationwide Cellular Trail Camera — $90, was $128

If a tree falls in the woods and no one is around to watch, does it make a sound? Well, now you can find out with the Spypoint Link-Micro 8MP WMN Nationwide Cellular Trail Camera. It captures 8MP photos and HD-quality videos. The best part is that it has mobile 4G cellular connectivity built-in and comes with a preactivated SIM card. There is a free monthly plan, but premium plans are available with more features. Just set the camera up, and it will broadcast all captured media, which you can access remotely. It has a 0.5-second trigger speed, so it’s fast, and the flash range extends up to 80 feet away. Normally $128, Walmart is offering the Spypoint Link-Micro 8MP WMN Nationwide Cellular Trail Camera for $90. Don’t sleep on this one.

